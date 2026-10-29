Swiss researchers develop climate adaptation tools

Climate change increases risks for Switzerland in many areas Keystone-SDA

The effects of climate change are already being felt in Switzerland, the National Centre for Climate Services (NCCS) announced on Thursday as the “NCCS-Impacts” research project drew to a close. Heat, drought and extreme weather are taking their toll on public health, agriculture and forests.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Klimawandel erhöht Risiken für Schweiz in vielen Bereichen Original Read more: Klimawandel erhöht Risiken für Schweiz in vielen Bereichen

The research project provided new insights to help better assess the risks to health, the natural environment, the economy and infrastructure, and to plan adaptation to global warming in a targeted manner.

+ ETH Zurich research: Switzerland’s worst-case climate scenario now more likely

Between 2022 and 2026, over 100 researchers and experts worked on the project to develop the foundations and tools needed to address the consequences of a changing climate.

The programme’s results include, for example, a forecasting tool that predicts the influx of emergency patients into hospitals during heatwaves, and an app that assesses climate-related yield fluctuations for the agricultural sector. Fundamental research, such as new socio-economic scenarios for the future up to 2100, was also carried out.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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