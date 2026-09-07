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Climate adaptation

Over 130 Swiss groups call for climate protests

Climate: Over 130 organisations call for protests
Climate: Over 130 organisations call for protests Keystone-SDA

Some 130 Swiss organisations have called for demonstrations to demand action on global warming.

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Over 130 Swiss groups call for climate protests
Listening: Over 130 Swiss groups call for climate protests
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Keystone-SDA

No fewer than 13 rallies are planned across Switzerland between late September and early October, including five in French-speaking Switzerland.

“We no longer have the luxury of patience,” said Pardis Pouranpir of the Climate Alliance. According to the coalition, the summer of 2026 has highlighted the severity of global warming more than ever before and calls for widespread action.

The coalition includes trade unions as well as scientists, community centres and political parties.

United behind the slogan “No 50-degree summers!”, it has three main demands: to protect lives, a fundamental transformation of the economic system and that the climate emergency be treated as an absolute priority, at a political level.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR