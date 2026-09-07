Over 130 Swiss groups call for climate protests

Some 130 Swiss organisations have called for demonstrations to demand action on global warming.

No fewer than 13 rallies are planned across Switzerland between late September and early October, including five in French-speaking Switzerland.

“We no longer have the luxury of patience,” said Pardis Pouranpir of the Climate Alliance. According to the coalition, the summer of 2026 has highlighted the severity of global warming more than ever before and calls for widespread action.

The coalition includes trade unions as well as scientists, community centres and political parties.

United behind the slogan “No 50-degree summers!”, it has three main demands: to protect lives, a fundamental transformation of the economic system and that the climate emergency be treated as an absolute priority, at a political level.

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