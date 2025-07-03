The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Climate adaptation

Generated with artificial intelligence.
Construction of Swiss alpine solar plant begins
Construction of the first alpine solar plant in central Switzerland has started.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The plant in Spiringen, canton Uri, at 1,800 to 2,000 metres above sea level is expected to supply around 12.5 gigawatt hours of electricity per year from 2029. This should be enough for around 2,600 households.

The project is backed by APV Sidenplangg, a partner plant of Energie Uri and the green electricity producer Aventron.

Some 10% of the plant should be connected to the grid by the end of 2025. Construction work began back in April. The official ground-breaking ceremony has now taken place.

The investment amounts to CHF40 million, around 75% of which will remain in the region. The project is seen as an important contribution to security of supply as part of the national solar express.

The plant utilises an already developed site with existing infrastructure. Energie Uri is responsible for planning, construction management and later operation.

The project is also intended to strengthen economic value creation in the canton of Uri. According to the press release, Uri cantonal councillor Hermann Epp emphasised the importance of winter electricity production.

Alpine solar plants generate up to three times more electricity in winter than plants in the lowlands.

