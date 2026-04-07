Crack in Swiss mountain sparks landslide and flooding concerns

A slowly expanding fracture on a mountainside in canton Valais is raising concerns of a potential collapse and resulting floods that could impact the village of Chippis in the Rhone Valley.

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Michele Andina My work is focused on making videos and podcasts about science and technology topics. I specialize in developing explainatory video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles. I studied filmmaking and animation at Zurich University of the Arts and began working as a video journalist at SWI swissinfo.ch in 2004. Since then I have specialised in creating different styles of animation for our visual products. Simon Bradley

I am a climate and science/technology reporter. I am interested in the effects of climate change on everyday life and scientific solutions. Born in London, I am a dual citizen of Switzerland and the UK. After studying modern languages and translation, I trained as a journalist and joined swissinfo.ch in 2006. My working languages are English, German, French and Spanish. Other language: 1 EN original Português pt Fissura em montanha suíça eleva risco de deslizamento e enchentes Read more: Fissura em montanha suíça eleva risco de deslizamento e enchentes

The scarp has been widening at a rate of 2-4 millimetres daily since last October – relatively fast for a geological process. The main fissure is now 250 metres long and almost one metre wide.

In a worst‑case scenario, up to 500,000 cubic metres of material could collapse, potentially damming the Navizence River and triggering flooding in Chippis, home to around 1,500 people.

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More Climate adaptation Swiss mountain crack grows after extreme rainfall This content was published on A 250-metre-long crack on a Valais mountainside has become a stark sign of the Alps’ growing vulnerability to extreme rainfall. Read more: Swiss mountain crack grows after extreme rainfall

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