Swiss canton takes emergency measures to help farmers during drought
The Swiss canton of Neuchâtel is enacting several emergency measures to provide relief for farmers as drought conditions persist.
+ Should Switzerland prepare for a severe drought this summer?
The canton is permitting grazing on extensive, low-intensity grassland, on buffer strips adjacent to hedgerows, and on riparian grassland, with a few exceptions.
“Areas included in a nature inventory (raised bogs, fens, dry grasslands and pastures, and their buffer zones) or covered by a management agreement are not affected by the exemption,” the canton stated.
Plant species of high ecological value inhabiting areas designated for biodiversity promotion have, thanks to the early start to the year, completed their reproductive cycle.
“Bringing forward the start of the grazing season, which is legally set for September 1, will not harm the diversity of the flora or its development,” the canton explained.
For summer grazing farms severely affected by the drought and forced to bring their livestock down from the mountains early due to a lack of fodder, no penalties will be applied to their summer grazing subsidies.
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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