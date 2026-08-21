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Climate adaptation

Drought in Switzerland: Europe’s ‘water tower’ runs dry

yellowed lawn
A lawn on the shores of Lake Biel, canton Bern, July 15, 2026. Keystone / Christian Beutler
boats beached at the jetty
Boats in the Untersee, the western basin of Lake Constance, at Mannenbach-Salenstein, canton Thurgau, July 23, 2026. Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller
aerial view of the River Rhine
View of the Rhine at Stein am Rhein, canton Schaffhausen, July 30, 2026. Keystone / Andreas Becker
arid soil
The dried-up bed of the River Emme near Aefligen, canton Bern, July 13, 2026. Keystone / Anthony Anex
river completely dry
The dry riverbed of the River Töss at Tablat, canton St Gallen, July 27, 2026. Keystone / Gaetan Bally
aerial view of a riverbed where a mesh cover has been installed to protect the fish from the heat
A net installed over the Geisslibach river protects fish from the summer heat in Diessenhofen, canton Thurgau, July 30, 2026. Keystone / Andreas Becker
boats beached at the jetty
Lake Les Brenets on the French-Swiss border, July 28, 2026. It is not only the drought that is causing the lake to dry up, but also water seeping into the subsoil. Keystone / Jean-Christophe Bott
aerial view of yellowing meadows next to a football pitch
Dry pitches in Bern, July 27, 2026. Keystone / Christian Beutler
a piece of wood protrudes from the carpet of seaweed in a dried-up lake
A carpet of algae on the River Thur at Müllheim, canton Thurgau, July 30, 2026. Keystone / Claudio Thoma
aerial view of parched farmland
Parched fields in Wittinsburg, canton Basel Country, August 7, 2026. Keystone / Georgios Kefalas
cows grazing on a parched meadow, with a lake in the lowlands in the background
Cows grazing on the Suchet mountain pasture in Rances, canton Vaud, August 11, 2026. Keystone / Laurent Gillieron
wheat field
A wheat field in Val Müstair, canton Graubünden, July 31, 2026. Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller
A field of sunflowers scorched by the sun
A field of sunflowers in Stammheim, canton Zurich, July 30, 2026. Keystone / Andreas Becker
a forest with trees whose leaves have turned yellow
Woods above Tüscherz, canton Bern, August 11, 2026. Keystone / Christian Beutler
a forest with trees whose leaves have turned yellow
Forest above Le Landeron, canton Neuchâtel, August 5, 2026. Fabrice Coffrini / AFP

Rivers reduced to trickles, scorched landscapes and forests taking on autumn colours weeks ahead of schedule: such scenes highlight the severity of a drought unmatched in Switzerland for decades.

This content was published on

I cover climate change and energy through reportages, articles, interviews and in-depth reports. I am interested in the impacts of global warming on everyday life and solutions for an emission-free planet. Passionate about travel and discovery, I studied biology and other natural sciences. I have been a journalist for SWI swissinfo.ch for more than 20 years.

My work focuses on multimedia content formats. I produce videos and photos for SWI swissinfo.ch's various online channels and work as a picture editor. I hold a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Production and completed an apprenticeship as a mediamatician.

Luigi Jorio (text), Vera Leysinger (photos)

Since spring, Switzerland and much of Europe have been gripped by an exceptional drought. Between April 1 and July 31, around one-fifth of Switzerland’s monitoring stations recorded their lowest water levels for this period since measurements began, according to the Federal Office for the Environment.

In July, water scarcity affected 99% of Swiss territory, according to an AFP analysis based on the European Copernicus drought indicator. As of August 10, drought risk remained at the highest level across the country.

River flows have fallen well below the minimum levels recorded during the 1991-2020 reference period, with the Swiss Plateau and Jura particularly hard hit. In Basel, the Rhine’s average flow rate in July was even lower than during the summer of 2003, Switzerland’s hottest summer since records began in 1864.

Many lakes are also at unusually low levels for the time of year. On August 11, Lake Constance stood at 394.97 metres above sea level, 27 centimetres below the previous low recorded during the 1991-2020 period.

On August 19, Lake Zurich was at its lowest level since records began in 1951. This is hampering navigation and affecting certain sporting and leisure activities.

But the wider impacts of the drought are being felt across society. The drought is damaging crops and pastures, putting forests and aquatic ecosystems under pressure, disrupting energy production and reducing water availability. Several municipalities have introduced water-use restrictions, including bans on watering gardens and filling swimming pools.

Thunderstorms and scattered showers are forecast for the second half of August. But it would take prolonged and substantial rainfall to bring meaningful relief.

Below is a selection of our articles on the drought and heatwaves affecting Switzerland and the rest of Europe:

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Hosted by: Luigi Jorio

Water is becoming scarcer in many places, even in Switzerland. What’s the situation where you live?

Water is becoming scarcer in many parts of the world. What are you doing to save water?

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Edited by Balz Rigendinger. Translated from Italian, sub-edited by Simon Bradley

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If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR