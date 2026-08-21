Drought in Switzerland: Europe’s ‘water tower’ runs dry

Previous A lawn on the shores of Lake Biel, canton Bern, July 15, 2026. Keystone / Christian Beutler Boats in the Untersee, the western basin of Lake Constance, at Mannenbach-Salenstein, canton Thurgau, July 23, 2026. Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller View of the Rhine at Stein am Rhein, canton Schaffhausen, July 30, 2026. Keystone / Andreas Becker The dried-up bed of the River Emme near Aefligen, canton Bern, July 13, 2026. Keystone / Anthony Anex The dry riverbed of the River Töss at Tablat, canton St Gallen, July 27, 2026. Keystone / Gaetan Bally A net installed over the Geisslibach river protects fish from the summer heat in Diessenhofen, canton Thurgau, July 30, 2026. Keystone / Andreas Becker Lake Les Brenets on the French-Swiss border, July 28, 2026. It is not only the drought that is causing the lake to dry up, but also water seeping into the subsoil. Keystone / Jean-Christophe Bott Dry pitches in Bern, July 27, 2026. Keystone / Christian Beutler A carpet of algae on the River Thur at Müllheim, canton Thurgau, July 30, 2026. Keystone / Claudio Thoma Parched fields in Wittinsburg, canton Basel Country, August 7, 2026. Keystone / Georgios Kefalas Cows grazing on the Suchet mountain pasture in Rances, canton Vaud, August 11, 2026. Keystone / Laurent Gillieron A wheat field in Val Müstair, canton Graubünden, July 31, 2026. Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller A field of sunflowers in Stammheim, canton Zurich, July 30, 2026. Keystone / Andreas Becker Woods above Tüscherz, canton Bern, August 11, 2026. Keystone / Christian Beutler Forest above Le Landeron, canton Neuchâtel, August 5, 2026. Fabrice Coffrini / AFP Next Picture 1

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Rivers reduced to trickles, scorched landscapes and forests taking on autumn colours weeks ahead of schedule: such scenes highlight the severity of a drought unmatched in Switzerland for decades.

Since spring, Switzerland and much of Europe have been gripped by an exceptional drought. Between April 1 and July 31, around one-fifth of Switzerland’s monitoring stations recorded their lowest water levels for this period since measurements began, according to the Federal Office for the Environment.

In July, water scarcity affected 99% of Swiss territory, according to an AFP analysis based on the European Copernicus drought indicator. As of August 10, drought risk remained at the highest level across the country.

River flows have fallen well below the minimum levels recorded during the 1991-2020 reference period, with the Swiss Plateau and Jura particularly hard hit. In Basel, the Rhine’s average flow rate in July was even lower than during the summer of 2003, Switzerland’s hottest summer since records began in 1864.

Many lakes are also at unusually low levels for the time of year. On August 11, Lake Constance stood at 394.97 metres above sea level, 27 centimetres below the previous low recorded during the 1991-2020 period.

On August 19, Lake Zurich was at its lowest level since records began in 1951. This is hampering navigation and affecting certain sporting and leisure activities.

But the wider impacts of the drought are being felt across society. The drought is damaging crops and pastures, putting forests and aquatic ecosystems under pressure, disrupting energy production and reducing water availability. Several municipalities have introduced water-use restrictions, including bans on watering gardens and filling swimming pools.

Thunderstorms and scattered showers are forecast for the second half of August. But it would take prolonged and substantial rainfall to bring meaningful relief.

Below is a selection of our articles on the drought and heatwaves affecting Switzerland and the rest of Europe:

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More Climate adaptation As heatwaves rise, Swiss climate concerns fall This content was published on Despite heatwaves and wildfires across Europe, most Swiss consumers say climate concerns do not influence their spending or investment decisions. Read more: As heatwaves rise, Swiss climate concerns fall

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More Climate adaptation Switzerland is water-rich. So why are 151 towns rationing it? This content was published on Switzerland has more water than it uses. Yet this summer, at least 151 municipalities have banned residents from filling pools or watering gardens. Read more: Switzerland is water-rich. So why are 151 towns rationing it?

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More Climate adaptation Switzerland’s new energy challenge: keeping cool in a warming climate This content was published on Swiss homes and cities were designed to cope with winter. But as summers heat up, people are now scrambling for ways to cool down. What does this mean for the electricity grid? Read more: Switzerland’s new energy challenge: keeping cool in a warming climate

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More Climate adaptation Sparse rainfall and heatwaves have put Switzerland on drought alert This content was published on Fifty years after the “drought of the century”, Switzerland is facing into summer 2026 with unusually low water reserves. Some simple measures can prevent critical situations. Read more: Sparse rainfall and heatwaves have put Switzerland on drought alert

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More Climate adaptation How to prevent wildfires in Switzerland and Europe This content was published on With risk levels high across much of Switzerland, an expert explains why the wildfire season started early in Europe this year and what can help the situation. Read more: How to prevent wildfires in Switzerland and Europe

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Opinion More Climate adaptation What Switzerland needs to learn from earlier and longer heatwaves This content was published on The exceptional heatwave in June highlighted the difficulties in coping with these new climatic extremes, says climatologist Sonia Seneviratne. Read more: What Switzerland needs to learn from earlier and longer heatwaves

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More Climate adaptation Why artificial rain is not a solution to drought This content was published on The idea of tackling drought with “on-demand” rain is a fantasy, according to a cloud-seeding expert in Switzerland. Read more: Why artificial rain is not a solution to drought

More Debate Hosted by: Luigi Jorio Water is becoming scarcer in many places, even in Switzerland. What’s the situation where you live? Water is becoming scarcer in many parts of the world. What are you doing to save water? Join the discussion 14 Likes View the discussion

Edited by Balz Rigendinger. Translated from Italian, sub-edited by Simon Bradley