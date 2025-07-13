Environment director warns of increasing climate-related risks in Switzerland

The director of the Swiss Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) has warned of increasing climate-related risks in Switzerland in an interview with SonntagsBlick on Sunday.

Deutsch de Bafu-Direktorin warnt vor zunehmenden Klimarisiken in der Schweiz Original Read more: Bafu-Direktorin warnt vor zunehmenden Klimarisiken in der Schweiz

“Natural hazards are becoming more frequent and more intense, and Switzerland is becoming more vulnerable because of its population density,” Katrin Schneeberger told SonntagsBlick.

The thawing of permafrost is a major problem that is making mountains less stable, resulting in more frequent landslides and rockfalls, she said.

Global warming affects not only the Alps, but also the central Plateau regions, towns and cities – “in short, all of us”, she adds.

The concrete surfaces of cities are unable to absorb water in the event of heavy rainfall, which explains around half of the damage caused by flooding, said Schneeberger.

Adapt+ programme

The environment office director points out that urban areas struggle to cool down at night during heatwaves, which represents a risk for people’s health.

“Personally, I’m not a big fan of air conditioners. You can already do a lot to cool things down with blinds and curtains,” she said.

To promote adaptation to global warming, the FOEN has launched the Adapt+ programme. Schneeberger explains: “It enables us to test cooling road surfaces or plant trees that are resistant to climate change in order to protect homes, roads and railways from landslides.”

“Demand is very strong,” says Schneeberger, adding that in the medium term it is likely to exceed the federal funds currently available.

>>This short video looks at Switzerland’s top climate-related risks in the coming decades – all heat and drought related.

