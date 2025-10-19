Swiss town unveils Europe’s tallest urban edible forest

An initial planting campaign was carried out there in 2024, with the creation of a micro-forest and the planting of high forest trees. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

On Saturday, La Chaux-de-Fonds in western Switzerland inaugurated Europe's tallest urban edible forest with the planting of a small-leaf lime tree. Between now and 2032, 900 new plants, including 300 trees and shrubs, will be planted over an area of 3,300 square metres in the Paddock park.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La plus haute forêt comestible urbaine d’Europe à La Chaux-de-Fonds Original Read more: La plus haute forêt comestible urbaine d’Europe à La Chaux-de-Fonds

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“As part of the replanting work carried out after the storm, the site was identified as an area suitable for the planting of many new trees, to compensate for the losses suffered in 2023 and strengthen the urban canopy,” Edgar Ramel, landscape architect for the town of La Chaux-de-Fonds, told news agency Keystone-SDA.

An initial planting campaign was carried out there in 2024, with the creation of a micro-forest and the planting of high forest trees. These initial achievements attracted the interest of the association Les Jardins du Mycélium, which proposed that the town create an edible forest.

Such a plantation at this altitude remains a challenge. “Although global warming is bringing warmer summers, the town still experiences occasional snowfalls that can break branches, as well as late frosts that can damage young leaves and flowers, and even compromise fruit harvests,” said Ramel.

+ Extreme weather takes toll on long suffering Swiss forests

“We therefore need to find species that can adapt to tomorrow’s climate while remaining compatible with today’s,” he said. “This edible forest represents a great opportunity to experiment, in a real open-air laboratory.”

Other plantings to follow

In addition to the eight tall trees planted on the site last year, a participatory workcamp on October 25-26 will add another 25, including apple, walnut, plum and pear trees. From November, a mixed hedge will be installed by Mycélium in collaboration with the City and Pro Natura.

It will include trees, shrubs and edible berries. Additional planting will follow over the next three years.

+ Swiss cities are home to 1,300 different tree species

The cost of creating this forest is estimated by Mycélium at between CHF80,000-100,000 ($100,800-126,000). The town of La Chaux-de-Fonds, the association Des arbres pour rêver demain (Trees for dreaming tomorrow) and Pro Natura are contributing to the funding.

The edible forest will be accessible to all. It will be managed and maintained by Mycélium, which, in exchange for the loan of the land, will also mow almost the entire Paddock plot. The association will run the site and offer activities to raise awareness among visitors.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories