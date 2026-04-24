Exceptionally dry April grips Switzerland, warns MeteoSwiss

This April is shaping up to be the driest since records began, according to the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss). Keystone-SDA

Switzerland is experiencing an exceptionally dry April, according to the national weather service. While the entire country has been affected, the rainfall deficit is particularly pronounced in some regions.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Die Schweiz erlebt einen der trockensten Frühlinge je Original Read more: Die Schweiz erlebt einen der trockensten Frühlinge je

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This April is shaping up to be the driest since records began, the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) told the Keystone-ATS news agency on Friday.

By April 23, only about one third of the average rainfall for the 1991–2020 reference period had fallen nationwide. In some areas the shortfall is far greater: the western Plateau region, canton Valais and parts of canton Ticino have received little more than 15% of their usual April precipitation.

Many weather stations have recorded just 10 millimetres of rain since the start of the month. Under normal conditions, the Plateau typically receives 70–100 millimetres in April, while the southern side of the Alps records 100–200 millimetres. Significant rainfall was observed only on April 12 and 13.

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Little improvement is expected before the end of the month. MeteoSwiss forecasts show no substantial precipitation, and the drought index is set to remain high into early May. A shift in conditions is expected during the first half of the month.

Forest fire risk

The prolonged lack of rain has also increased the risk of forest fires. The danger level is considered considerable to high across much of canton Graubünden, and considerable in Ticino. Several municipalities in Graubünden have already imposed fire bans.

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Water reserves in hydroelectric dams have also been affected. According to the Federal Office of Energy, reservoirs are currently filled to an average of 12% nationwide, well below seasonal norms. Levels stand at 9% in Ticino, 8% in Valais and 11% in Graubünden.

Farmers are also concerned, though the situation is not yet considered critical, the Swiss Farmers’ Union said. For now, the lack of rain is not expected to affect harvests.

Adapted from German by AI/sb

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