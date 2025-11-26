Four Indonesian islanders take on Swiss cement giant Holcim

Ibu Asmania is one of the four plaintiffs behind the first climate complaint in Switzerland against cement manufacturer Holcim. SWI swissinfo.ch / Dorian Burkhalter

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Four residents of the small Indonesian island of Pulau Pari have vowed to fight one of the most climate-damaging industries: cement. Their fight has made headlines around the world. In this report, we meet them on their threatened home island.

10 minutes

Dorian Burkhalter

Based in Geneva, I cover the work of the United Nations and other international organisations there. My focus is on humanitarian aid, human rights, and peace diplomacy. I studied business and economics at the University of Lausanne before training as a journalist and joining SWI swissinfo.ch in 2021. Other language: 1 Français fr Depuis leur minuscule île, quatre Indonésiens défient le géant du ciment suisse Holcim Original Read more: Depuis leur minuscule île, quatre Indonésiens défient le géant du ciment suisse Holcim

From Jakarta, it takes an hour by boat and then a five-minute walk to reach the modest guesthouse in the centre of Pulau Pari, a tiny island whose name has become known around the world.

Once there, the visitor’s eye is immediately drawn to numerous posters calling to “save the island”. Standing at the stove frying bananas is Ibu Asmania, manager of the guesthouse. She is also behind the first climate complaint filed in Switzerland against cement manufacturer Holcim.

On this Wednesday morning in October, the guesthouse terrace is crowded. A journalist and cameraman from an Indonesian television channel and two representatives from a local NGO have also made the trip. “We’ve come to tell the same story,” says the young journalist enthusiastically.

The terrace of Ibu Asmania’s guesthouse is always busy, serving as a meeting point for islanders committed to climate justice. SWI swissinfo.ch / Dorian Burkhalter

The presence of the media – including from abroad – no longer surprises anyone on this paradise island of 1,500 inhabitants. The case pitting four members of this community against Zug-based cement giant Holcim is historic. It could pave the way for similar proceedings in Switzerland and elsewhere.

Pulau Pari, which lies some 40 kilometres northwest of the Indonesian capital, is on the front line of global warming, like many small islands around the world. Its population suffers daily from the negative impact of rising sea levels, degradation of the marine ecosystem, and increasingly unpredictable weather.

Yet the island’s inhabitants, who live mainly from fishing and tourism, have contributed very little to the greenhouse gas emissions responsible for these changes.

External Content

“Climate change is affecting us very badly,” Asmania says. “But we have always taken care of our island. We are suffering the consequences of greenhouse gas emissions from multinationals like Holcim. It’s unfair.”

That is why she and three other residents decided to travel to Switzerland to file a civil lawsuit against Holcim, which they believe bears co-responsibility for the climate crisis. They are demanding that the cement manufacturer compensate them for damage suffered and contribute to protective measures, for a total of CHF14,700 ($18,200). They are also calling on the company to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions.

Climate lawsuit against Holcim In 2023 Ibu Asmania, Mustaghfirin, Arif Pujianto and Edi Mulyono filed a civil lawsuit against Holcim in the Zug District Court for “personal injury” due to its contribution to climate change. They are demanding compensation from the Zug-based cement manufacturer for damage caused by global warming, its participation in flood protection measures and a reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions. This represents CHF3,600 per person, or CHF14,700 in total. The stakes are high. This is the first time that foreign nationals have brought civil proceedings against a Swiss company for its role in climate change. The case could set a precedent for similar cases in Switzerland and around the world. In September, two of the plaintiffs took part in a preliminary hearing at the Zug court, which must assess the admissibility of the complaint. The decision of the three judges, which will not cover the substance of the matter, is expected shortly. The plaintiffs initially filed a conciliation request with a Justice of the Peace in canton Zug. But this failed, as Holcim refused to pay the indemnity. According to the Climate Accountability Institute, Holcim, which is one of the biggest cement manufacturers worldwide, is among the 180 companies that have generated the most CO2External link since the pre-industrial age. Holcim declines to comment directly on the ongoing legal procedure, but it says deciding who can emit CO2 and in what quantity is “a matter for the legislative authorities and not a civil court”. The company considers that filing legal actions against individual firms is not an efficient way to deal with the global complexity of climate change.

Seaweed farming no longer possible

Once breakfast has been cleared away, Asmania, 42, leads us into her living room, where only the hum of an air-conditioner breaks the calm. On the bookshelf are framed photos of her visit to Switzerland, showing her in front of the federal parliament building in Bern with several parliamentarians supportive of her struggle.

A month after coming back, this mother of three doesn’t hide her concern while “waiting impatiently” for news from the Zug court.

Unlike the other plaintiffs, Asmania did not grow up on Pulau Pari but in the town of Bekasi, east of Jakarta. That does not stop her regretting how much the place has changed in recent years. “When I came here, it was an island of fishermen,” she says. She moved here with her husband, Tono, whom she married in 2005.

Previous Next Numerous dead trees litter the seafront, victims of coastal erosion and water infiltration. SWI swissinfo.ch / Dorian Burkhalter Dykes protect certain parts of the island, but these are no longer sufficient to cope with the rising waters. SWI swissinfo.ch / Dorian Burkhalter Every week, the residents of Pulau Pari plant new mangroves, a natural protection against the waves that reduces erosion and the risk of flooding. SWI swissinfo.ch / Dorian Burkhalter Picture 1

Picture 2

Picture 3

At the time, Pulau Pari was known for its farming of seaweed, which was exported internationally and was an important source of income for the population. Once processed, this seaweed was used in the food and pharmaceutical industries. But seaweed farming is no longer possible on the island.

“The seaweed used to be of really good quality,” she recalls. “Now it is all bleached because of the rising temperature of the sea, and it dies after a week.” Like others, Asmania was forced ten years ago to turn to tourism instead.

Why Holcim? Holcim has for a long time been the world’s biggest manufacturer of cement, a sector which is the second-biggest producer of CO2 after fossil fuels. Several fossil fuel companies are already subject to complaints and climate action, so the inhabitants of Pulau Pari decided to take action against Holcim, which operated in Indonesia up to 2019.

Difficult lives for fishermen

In the evening we meet Mustaghfirin, whom everyone calls Bobby, on the guesthouse terrace, where several of the plaintiffs gather daily with friends and family. The 53-year-old fisherman and spiritual leader with long grey hair framing his face has had a long day marked by prayers and trips out to sea. He also remembers better days. “With climate change, our daily lives as fishermen are not at all the same,” he says.

Bobby on Ibu Asmania’s terrace. Behind him, a “Jolly Roger” pirate flag from the Japanese manga “One Piece”, which has become a symbol of protest movements in Indonesia. SWI swissinfo.ch / Dorian Burkhalter

Bobby, born on Pulau Pari, says the size of catches has shrunk, particularly in shallower water. To catch the same quantities as 20 years ago, the fishermen must go far out – sometimes dozens of kilometres – which makes their work more dangerous.

“We’re often caught out by bad weather,” he says. Four years ago it almost cost him his life. A big wave broke his boat in two and he was thrown into the sea. Fortunately a colleague was nearby and managed to rescue him.

Sitting cross-legged on a bench, Bobby tells this story with big gestures imitating swimming desperately in the storm. He and those around him now laugh about it, but it could have been disastrous. “I’ve nearly drowned twice since then,” he says. “And others too. Our instincts are outgunned by the speed at which the wind changes.”

Despite the challenges and his family worrying about him, Bobby can’t imagine being anything other than a fisherman. “We have total freedom,” he says. “When you’ve experienced that, you can’t do anything else. And if everyone worked in an office or on a building site, who would put fish on the table?”

Fewer fish for greater safety at sea – that’s the choice made by some fishermen, including Bobby. SWI swissinfo.ch / Dorian Burkhalter

Tourism as an alternative

Like Asmania with her guesthouse, many locals have turned their focus from the sea to tourism, to which Pulau Pari opened up in 2010. But the future of tourism is also under threat, because of beach erosion, driven by stronger tides than before.

Standing on the shoreline, Arif Pujianto’s keen eyes survey “his beach”, an idyllic strip of white sand at the western end of the island, which he cares for alongside his job as a mechanic. “The sea has advanced nine metres in five years,” he says with bitterness.

Pulau Pari has lost some 10% of its surface area in the past decade and could disappear underwater by 2050, according to NGOs. “Sometimes when I’m beach cleaning, I think back to how this place used to be, to its former beauty,” Pujianto says. “Fortunately visitors still want to come, even if the beach is damaged.”

Previous Next Arif Pujianto watches helplessly as the beach shrinks. SWI swissinfo.ch / Dorian Burkhalter A few years ago, the water didn’t reach the swing. SWI swissinfo.ch / Dorian Burkhalter In December 2024, the sea level rose by half a metre to reach Arif Pujianto’s house, causing extensive damage. SWI swissinfo.ch / Dorian Burkhalter Picture 1

Picture 2

Picture 3

At weekends, this small island is host to some 2,000 visitors, mainly Indonesians from Jakarta eager to escape the urban jungle. During major holidays, their number can reach 10,000 in a week, according to the beach guard.

In recent years, the tide has also been threatening homes. Among them is Pujianto’s house, about 30 metres from the shore. Last year, sea water flooded the house, causing significant damage to the furniture, walls and foundations.

To combat coastal erosion and flooding, the island’s inhabitants have built small dykes and started planting mangroves, thanks in part to financial support from tourists. But further efforts are needed, and the plaintiffs are asking Holcim to contribute.

More

More Climate solutions Indonesians vs Swiss company Holcim: ‘We want to save our island’ This content was published on Inhabitants of Indonesia’s Pulau Pari island accuse Swiss cement giant Holcim of contributing to the climate crisis that threatens their existence. Read more: Indonesians vs Swiss company Holcim: ‘We want to save our island’

What does the future hold?

Islanders are optimistic. The plaintiffs are supported by much of the local population, as evidenced by the numerous flags scattered across island rooftops calling for “climate justice”.

In Pulau Pari, everyone wants to believe that the Swiss courts will rule in their favour. They are also aware that their case could serve as an example for inhabitants of other small islands threatened by climate change.

According to the World Bank, some 48 million people in East Asia and the Pacific, a region that includes Indonesia, could be forced to leave their homes by 2050 due to climate disasters.

Edi Mulyono, a 40-year-old fisherman from Pulau Pari, had a dream childhood. He hopes that his two daughters and son will also be able to develop a strong bond with their island. SWI swissinfo.ch / Dorian Burkhalter

“What worries me most is my children’s future,” says the fourth plaintiff, Edi Mulyono. Sitting on a bench near the fishing port with a cigarette between his lips, he looks over at his five-year-old son, playing on the small sea wall that is supposed to protect the surrounding houses, including that of his family. “If we lose our fight, then my children and grandchildren will no longer be able to live on Pulau Pari.”

Edited by Virginie Mangin. Translated from French by Julia Crawford/ts

More

More Climate solutions Indonesia islanders visit Switzerland to discuss climate crisis and Holcim lawsuit This content was published on A group of Indonesians who filed a climate lawsuit against the Swiss cement-maker Holcim visited Switzerland this week. Read more: Indonesia islanders visit Switzerland to discuss climate crisis and Holcim lawsuit

In compliance with the JTI standards More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative