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Climate adaptation

Maize import duties relaxed for Swiss farmers during drought

Free maize imports permitted due to ongoing drought
Free maize imports permitted due to ongoing drought Keystone-SDA

Swiss farmers will be allowed to import maize for animal feed duty-free from mid-August.

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Maize import duties relaxed for Swiss farmers during drought
Listening: Maize import duties relaxed for Swiss farmers during drought
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Keystone-SDA

The government announced the new measure to support the agricultural sector, which has been hit hard by the ongoing drought.

+ Sparse rainfall puts Switzerland on drought alert

The relaxation of import restrictions on so-called silage maize was introduced due to the severe drought experienced in various regions of Switzerland over the past few weeks, said the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research.

High temperatures and low rainfall had led to lower forage yields.

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Consequently, maize for animal feed, whether fresh or siloed, with a dry matter content of up to 60% may be temporarily imported into Switzerland free of charge from August 15 to October 31. This will enable livestock farms to build up adequate reserves for winter feeding.

Customs duties on hay imports had already been lifted at the start of August. Furthermore, farms will receive the full amount of direct payments – even if they do not fully meet the requirements.

Finally, farms facing liquidity difficulties due to the drought can apply for interest-free operating loans to tide them over.

The measures were proposed by the Swiss Farmers’ Union. Its president, Markus Ritter, had words of praise for the government earlier this week, saying it had “made the right decision”.

Feed prices have risen enormously – including abroad. Due to the drought, the problem at the moment is more one of availability, and not just in Switzerland.

+ How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR