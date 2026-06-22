Heatwave alert raised to highest level in parts of Switzerland

MeteoSwiss says that for at least three consecutive days, there will be no significant drop in temperature, even at night. Keystone-SDA

Several regions in Switzerland raised their heatwave warning to its highest level (4) on Monday afternoon. The area around Lake Neuchatel, Lake Biel and Lake Murten, along with the central Valais and the Lake Geneva regions have all moved to a high-risk level, said MeteoSwiss.

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Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Français fr Niveau de danger canicule relevé à 4 dans plusieurs régions Original Read more: Niveau de danger canicule relevé à 4 dans plusieurs régions

Português pt Calor extremo leva mais regiões suíças ao nível máximo de alerta Read more: Calor extremo leva mais regiões suíças ao nível máximo de alerta

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The regions of Estavayer (canton Fribourg), Nidau and Anet (canton Bern), the Plaine de l’Orbe and Cudrefin (canton Vaud), the Lake Geneva region and central Valais all moved to level 4 beginning Monday at midday, which will remain in place until Saturday at 8.00pm. They thus join north-western Switzerland (the Basel region and the Delémont valley), which has already been at this level since Sunday.

According to MeteoSwiss, a high risk means that for at least three consecutive days, there will be no significant drop in temperature, even at night. During this heatwave, there is a significant risk of circulatory problems and physical discomfort.

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At 1.00 pm on Monday, the temperature had already reached 32.1°C in Sion, 31.3°C in Geneva and 31°C in Neuchâtel. In Delémont, it was 33°C, according to MeteoSwiss.

Teachers’ union wants schools to address extreme heat

As the mercury climbed, the Union of Teachers in French-speaking Switzerland (SER) said the issue of extreme heat “requires a coordinated response at national level”. The authorities must “plan ahead more effectively and develop proper action plans”, David Rey, the SER’s president, told news agency Keystone-SDA.

Rey said that periods of intense heat have a direct impact on teaching conditions. Despite the teaching staff’s ingenuity, the options available are limited when temperatures rise.

The union wants school facilities to be adapted, in particular with external awnings, the greening of schoolyards and adequate ventilation inside buildings.

Translated from French/sub-editing gw

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