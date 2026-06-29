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Climate adaptation

Several Swiss records broken for heatwave duration

Swimmers
Keystone-SDA

New heatwave records were set on Monday at several Swiss weather stations. By midday, Bern/Zollikofen, Payerne, Buchs/Aarau and Pully had recorded 13 days with temperatures above 30°C.

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Keystone-SDA

Zurich/Fluntern, Schaffhausen, Delémont, Fribourg and Altdorf have already equalled their record for the duration of a heatwave. These stations could break that record if temperatures rise above 30°C again on Monday.

St Gallen has also broken its record for the duration of a heatwave, rising from three to five consecutive days above 30°C.

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The duration of a heatwave is measured by the number of consecutive days on which the maximum temperature exceeds this threshold. This weekend, temperature records were also broken, with 39°C recorded in Basel/Binningen and Beznau – an all-time high for the month of June in Switzerland.

However, a significant drop in temperatures was expected on Monday.

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Translated from French, sub-edited by ts

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