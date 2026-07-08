More elderly deaths noted in Switzerland during June heatwave

Heatwaves lead to excess mortality among the elderly Keystone-SDA

The June 2026 heatwave in Switzerland is thought to have claimed the lives of many elderly people, with the mortality rate for over-65-year-olds higher than projected for the week of 22 to 28 June.

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Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Français fr La canicule entraîne une surmortalité chez les plus âgés Original Read more: La canicule entraîne une surmortalité chez les plus âgés

Português pt Suíça registra excesso de mortes durante onda de calor Read more: Suíça registra excesso de mortes durante onda de calor

A total of 1,278 people aged over 65 died during this period, according to weekly figures published by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). The statistics had forecast 1,104 deaths, 175 fewer.

The last heatwave of such magnitude was in summer 2015, which was the second hottest summer since records began. The death toll in June was similar to that of a moderate to severe flu outbreak.

Heat as a cause of death

Heat is not generally noted as a specific cause of death in the same way as many other risk factors. However, the number of people affected can be statistically recorded. The Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute (Swiss TPH), which monitors heat-related mortality on behalf of federal authorities, cross-references reported deaths with measured daily temperatures for this purpose.

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According to the institute’s estimates, around 500 heat-related deaths have been recorded each summer in Switzerland in recent years. During the record-breaking summer of 2003, Swiss TPH recorded around 1,400 additional deaths. In 2015, it was 747.

For the researchers, the fact that these figures have fallen since then, as indicated in the latest reports, suggests that recent adaptation measures are bearing fruit.

At the end of June, the health impacts of the heatwave were also being felt in some hospitals. Zurich University Hospital and the emergency services in Ticino, in particular, reported a marked increase in the number of patients affected by the heat, according to a survey carried out by the Keystone-ATS news agency.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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