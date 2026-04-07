How the world’s most powerful redox‑flow battery works
A Swiss firm is building a gigantic redox‑flow battery in Laufenburg, canton Aargau. Designed to store vast amounts of renewable energy, it aims to help stabilise both the Swiss and European power grids.
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My work is focused on making videos and podcasts about science and technology topics. I specialize in developing explainatory video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles.
I studied filmmaking and animation at Zurich University of the Arts and began working as a video journalist at SWI swissinfo.ch in 2004. Since then I have specialised in creating different styles of animation for our visual products.
I am a climate and science/technology reporter. I am interested in the effects of climate change on everyday life and scientific solutions.
Born in London, I am a dual citizen of Switzerland and the UK. After studying modern languages and translation, I trained as a journalist and joined swissinfo.ch in 2006. My working languages are English, German, French and Spanish.
Unlike lithium‑ion batteries, which store energy in solid electrodes, redox‑flow batteries use liquid electrolytes. Giant tanks hold these liquids, while stacks of cells above them convert the stored chemical energy into electricity. The system is recharged using surplus renewable power – mainly solar and wind – and feeds energy back into the grid during periods of peak demand. Our short video above shows how it works.
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Switzerland builds world’s most powerful redox-flow battery
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A Swiss firm is constructing what it claims is the world’s most powerful redox‑flow battery in Laufenburg, northern Switzerland.
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