Lake Zurich water level at historic low

Lake Zurich is at a historic low Keystone-SDA

Lake Zurich in Switzerland has reached its lowest water level since records began.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Zürichsee ist auf historischem Tiefstand Original Read more: Zürichsee ist auf historischem Tiefstand

The water level of lake Zurich now stands at 404.45 metres above sea level at the federal government’s measuring station on the Zürichhorn. This broke the previous record low set in 1952, when the level was 405.46 metres. Measurements have been taken since 1951.

+ Switzerland is water-rich. So why are 151 towns rationing it?

On lake Zurich, it takes longer for the water level to fall than on lake Constance, for example, due to potential regulation of the outflow. However, the prolonged drought has also taken its toll on the Zurich lake. This has become apparent at various locations over the last few days.

Since the start of the week, the Horgen–Meilen ferry has no longer been allowing heavy goods vehicles on board. Drivers of sports cars or other cars with a low ground clearance are also no longer permitted to use the ferry. This is due to the low water level. “The lower the water level, the steeper the transition between the ramp and the ferry becomes,” writes the Lake Zurich Ferry on its website.

Water polo venue closed

All round the lake, many private boats are sitting on dry land. In Stäfa, the lido has closed a jetty for safety reasons. The explanation given is that jumping into the water could lead to injuries due to the low water level.

The successful water polo team in Horgen are also left high and dry. Their home ground, the sports pool at the Käpfnach lido, has been closed since Friday. The pool, which floats on the lake, was already touching the lake bed in one spot.

As an emergency measure, the chlorinated water from the pool even had to be drained directly into the sewer system, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

The Lake Zurich Navigation Company (ZSG) had already suspended Limmat boat services earlier. There are also various restrictions on lake cruises and boats no longer call at Ufenau Island.

More

More Glaciers & permafrost Drought causes Swiss water levels to fall to record lows This content was published on Rivers and streams in Switzerland have exceptionally low water levels due to the ongoing drought. Read more: Drought causes Swiss water levels to fall to record lows

+ How we produce English news

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories