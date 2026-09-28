Late-September heat sets records across Switzerland

In Basel-Binningen, in northwestern Switzerland, temperatures reached 30.1°C over the weekend. Keystone-SDA

Record temperatures were registered north of the Alps over the final weekend of September, with many locations reporting unprecedented highs. In Basel-Binningen, in northwestern Switzerland, temperatures reached 30.1°C.

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Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Temperaturrekord in Basel-Binningen gebrochen Original Read more: Temperaturrekord in Basel-Binningen gebrochen

العربية ar حرارة قياسية في أواخر سبتمبر في أنحاء سويسرا Read more: حرارة قياسية في أواخر سبتمبر في أنحاء سويسرا

“Never before has a hot day been recorded so late in the year on the northern side of the Alps,” said the weather service Meteonews on the social media platform X.

In Basel-Binningen, the highest temperature of this summer – 39.7°C – had already been recorded on July 30. The weather station therefore equalled the record for the northern side of the Alps set by Geneva-Cointrin in July 2015.

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More Climate adaptation Switzerland’s record-breaking summer by numbers This content was published on This year’s summer was the hottest and driest in Switzerland since measurements began in 1864. Only one national record remained unbroken. Read more: Switzerland’s record-breaking summer by numbers

Elsewhere, Delémont, in canton Jura, recorded 29.6°C on Sunday. The Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss), also reported temperatures of up to 30°C.

It will remain warm for the next few days, with temperatures of 25°C to 29°C expected, according to the weather services.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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