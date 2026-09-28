Late-September heat sets records across Switzerland
Record temperatures were registered north of the Alps over the final weekend of September, with many locations reporting unprecedented highs. In Basel-Binningen, in northwestern Switzerland, temperatures reached 30.1°C.
“Never before has a hot day been recorded so late in the year on the northern side of the Alps,” said the weather service Meteonews on the social media platform X.
In Basel-Binningen, the highest temperature of this summer – 39.7°C – had already been recorded on July 30. The weather station therefore equalled the record for the northern side of the Alps set by Geneva-Cointrin in July 2015.
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Elsewhere, Delémont, in canton Jura, recorded 29.6°C on Sunday. The Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss), also reported temperatures of up to 30°C.
It will remain warm for the next few days, with temperatures of 25°C to 29°C expected, according to the weather services.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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