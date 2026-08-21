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New Swiss nuclear plant could cost up to CHF43bn, report says

14 to 43 billion Swiss francs: that’s how much a new Swiss nuclear power station would cost
14 to 43 billion Swiss francs: that’s how much a new Swiss nuclear power station would cost Keystone-SDA

Building a new nuclear power station in Switzerland would cost between CHF14 billion ($17 billion) and CHF43 billion, according to a new report by the Swiss Academies of Arts and Sciences.

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New Swiss nuclear plant could cost up to CHF43bn, report says
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Keystone-SDA

Such a project would probably only be financially viable with substantial government support, the institution said on Friday. In recent years, private investors around the world have invested in projects of this scale only when governments have shouldered a significant share of the risk.

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The report’s wide cost range is based on two scenarios. Under the optimistic scenario, the authors calculated costs of CHF14 billion for a reactor built by US manufacturer Westinghouse, rising to CHF21 billion for a larger reactor of the type offered by French energy company EDF.

+ Risks remain as Switzerland weighs return to nuclear power

However, if costs continue to follow the pattern seen in previous projects, the final bill could rise to CHF25 billion and CHF43 billion respectively.

How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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