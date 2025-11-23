NGOs demand Swiss action after ‘disappointing’ COP30
Swiss environmental groups are disappointed with the results of the World Climate Summit. In their view, Switzerland now has a particular responsibility.
NGOs criticised weak compromises – but also saw some progress coming out of COP30 in Brazil.
The environmental organisation WWF Switzerland and the aid organisations Fastenaktion and Alliance Sud agree that COP 30, which ended on Saturday evening, was a missed opportunity. “The gap between what countries are doing and what is needed remains far too wide,” said WWF Switzerland.
Alliance Sud also spoke of a “modest result”, while emphasising the agreed mechanism for a “Just Transition”, which is intended to strengthen social justice in climate measures. The Roman Catholic aid organisation Fastenaktion also recognises the progress made in climate justice, but is disappointed by the lack of binding commitments on climate financing.
Swiss responsibility
All three organisations are calling for the Swiss government to take responsibility. “Switzerland, as an industrialised nation that shares responsibility for the climate crisis, should also show more commitment and make a fair contribution to climate financing,” said Fastenaktion.
“Switzerland campaigned in Belém for a strong response to the reduction gap. That is positive. However, in order to remain credible, it must now do its homework and reduce the reduction gap at home,” wrote WWF.
Alliance Sud also sees Switzerland as having a clear duty. “It is not enough to campaign once a year at the COP in favour of phasing out fossil fuels. The Federal Council must prioritise climate protection throughout the year: in the decarbonisation of Switzerland, but also in the numerous diplomatic contacts with the major emitters,” said international climate policy expert Delia Berner.
