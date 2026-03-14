Most of world’s largest fashion firms off course to meet climate targets

Swiss sports apparel firm On received a grade of F for its lack of public commitment to the energy transition. Keystone-SDA

Despite ambitious climate targets, only 3 of the 42 largest clothing brands in the world are on a clear path to limiting global warming to 1.5°C. Two Swiss companies, On and Mammut, received middling grades in the Fossil-Free Fashion Scorecard 2025 by NGO Stand.earth.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Nur 7 Prozent der Fashionkonzerne sind auf Klimakurs Original Read more: Nur 7 Prozent der Fashionkonzerne sind auf Klimakurs

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Mammut and On are among the 42 brands analysed. Mammut received a C grade in the overall ranking, primarily based on its good performance in the area of green shipping, where it was the only company in the ranking to achieve the highest grade of A+.

The sports brand On, on the other hand, only achieved an overall grade of D+. The Zurich-based company performs particularly poorly in terms of its commitment to environmental protection. On received a grade of F for its lack of public commitment to the energy transition.

By comparison, its competitors Nike and Adidas scored slightly better, with C and C- respectively. Meanwhile, Swedish fashion group H&M (B+) and United States brand Eileen Fisher (B-) topped the table, the only two to receive a B grade.

More

More Why Switzerland is struggling to ditch fast fashion This content was published on The Swiss are the second-biggest consumers globally of “fast fashion” – clothes that are quickly used and thrown away. Read more: Why Switzerland is struggling to ditch fast fashion

While renewable electricity targets for firms’ own factories are now standard, the key challenge of outsourced supply chain emissions is not being addressed adequately, Stand.earth said.

Chinese retailer Shein, for example, has increased its outsourced emissions by 170% in recent years. The company is now responsible for CO2 emissions similar to those of Lebanon, according to the NGO.

The scorecard analyses the 42 most influential fashion brands in the world in terms of sustainability. They include big names from the fast fashion sector such as H&M and Primark, luxury suppliers such as Prada and LVHM, and sporting goods manufacturers such as Puma and Nike.

Translated from German with AI/gw

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories