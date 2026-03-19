Our 24-hour rail adventure from Switzerland to Denmark

After Swiss lawmakers pulled the plug on a proposed Basel-Malmö night train service, Swissinfo journalist Kristian Brandt and his daughter set off to test another way north. Their 24-hour rail adventure to Scandinavia reveals both the hurdles and the promise of long-distance rail travel as an alternative to flying.

I cover climate and sustainability topics with a data-driven perspective. Trained as a journalist but working as a data scientist, I combine storytelling with analysis to uncover the facts behind Switzerland’s green transition. At SWI swissinfo.ch, I focus on how climate change affects daily life and what solutions can make a difference.

My work is focused on making videos and podcasts about science and technology topics. I specialize in developing explainatory video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles. I studied filmmaking and animation at Zurich University of the Arts and began working as a video journalist at SWI swissinfo.ch in 2004. Since then I have specialised in creating different styles of animation for our visual products.

Join Kristian and his daughter on the the night train from Zurich to Hamburg, Germany, from where they continue their rail journey to Fredericia and Struer in Denmark.

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Climate adaptation

We travelled from Switzerland to Denmark by train – the journey took 24 hours

This content was published on There is no direct night train from Switzerland to Denmark. We tried to reach Scandinavia by rail anyway.

Read more: We travelled from Switzerland to Denmark by train – the journey took 24 hours