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Our 24-hour rail adventure from Switzerland to Denmark

After Swiss lawmakers pulled the plug on a proposed Basel-Malmö night train service, Swissinfo journalist Kristian Brandt and his daughter set off to test another way north. Their 24-hour rail adventure to Scandinavia reveals both the hurdles and the promise of long-distance rail travel as an alternative to flying.

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My work is focused on making videos and podcasts about science and technology topics. I specialize in developing explainatory video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles. I studied filmmaking and animation at Zurich University of the Arts and began working as a video journalist at SWI swissinfo.ch in 2004. Since then I have specialised in creating different styles of animation for our visual products.

I cover climate and sustainability topics with a data-driven perspective. Trained as a journalist but working as a data scientist, I combine storytelling with analysis to uncover the facts behind Switzerland’s green transition. At SWI swissinfo.ch, I focus on how climate change affects daily life and what solutions can make a difference.

Join Kristian and his daughter on the the night train from Zurich to Hamburg, Germany, from where they continue their rail journey to Fredericia and Struer in Denmark.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR