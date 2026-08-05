Persistent drought worsens situation in Swiss Alps

Persistent drought exacerbates the situation in the Schwyz Alps Keystone-SDA

In the Alps in the central Swiss canton of Schwyz, water and fodder are becoming scarce due to the ongoing drought. Nevertheless, the aim is to keep the animals in their summer pastures for as long as possible.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Anhaltende Trockenheit verschärft Lage auf Schwyzer Alpen Original Read more: Anhaltende Trockenheit verschärft Lage auf Schwyzer Alpen

There are over 420 alpine farms in the canton of Schwyz, as reported by the Office for Agriculture. A total of 15,000 head of cattle, including cows and calves, are spent the summer on these farms.

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The ongoing drought is causing problems for the alpine farms. There have already been five cases of early descent from the alps, explained Mario Bürgler, head of the office, to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

It is primarily the shortage of fodder that is forcing alpine farmers to bring the animals down from the summer pastures to the valley ahead of schedule. In the event of a looming shortage of drinking water, there are in many cases ways to ensure the water supply for a limited period, the agriculture ministry stated.

Bürgler cited transporting water by road or laying a water pipe as possible solutions. The statement notes that the situation varies significantly from one alp to another. Solutions must be adapted to local conditions in each case. The earlier a looming water shortage is identified, the more options there are for taking action.

According to the statement, farmers affected by water shortages often organise themselves. The municipalities, which are responsible for water supply in the canton of Schwyz, play an important role. The cantonal crisis management team can be called upon to provide assistance.

The aim is to keep livestock on the alpine pastures for as long as possible, in accordance with animal welfare principles, the agriculture ministry stated. This would help to conserve the fodder reserves of farms in the valley.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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