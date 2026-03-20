Science podcast: climate migration in Bangladesh – an unexpected reality
Climate change is forcing more and more people to leave their homes. But where do they go when they have to relocate? A new study from Bangladesh offers some surprising answers.
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Often dubbed a climate hotspot, Bangladesh is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of a changing climate. Yet, the true dynamics of climate migration there differ significantly from common perceptions.
In this episode of ‘The Swiss Connection’ science podcast, our reporter Giannis Mavris speaks with those directly affected and delves into research findings from a Swiss institute that shed new light on this global phenomenon. What does this mean for the future of other regions?
Tune in to discover the complex realities of climate migration.
Find out more about the ‘The Swiss Connection’ science podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here, on Apple PodcastsExternal link, or SpotifyExternal link.
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