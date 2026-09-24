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Climate adaptation

Severe weather caused CHF60m Swiss crop damage

Severe weather caused damage to crops estimated at almost 60 million
Severe weather caused damage to crops estimated at almost 60 million Keystone-SDA

The summer drought and hail storms caused CHF59.2 million in crop damage, according to agricultural insurer Hagel Schweiz. This is almost three times as much damage as last summer.

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Severe weather caused CHF60m Swiss crop damage
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The months of April to August were the driest and hottest since records began in 1901 and led to significant crop failures, said Hagel Schweiz. The insurance company expects 5,800 claims for the current year.

The drought was responsible for 45% of the claims, while hail accounts for 48%. “This year’s drought clearly shows just how much agriculture is already suffering from the effects of climate change,” said Hagel Switzerland.

Summer crops such as potatoes, maize, sugar beet and sunflowers were particularly hard hit. Due to the high compensation payments, Hagel Switzerland also expects a significantly negative operating result.

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Since spring, Switzerland has been gripped by an exceptional drought. Between April 1 and July 31, around one-fifth of Switzerland’s monitoring stations recorded their lowest water levels for this period since measurements began.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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