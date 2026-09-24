Severe weather caused CHF60m Swiss crop damage
The summer drought and hail storms caused CHF59.2 million in crop damage, according to agricultural insurer Hagel Schweiz. This is almost three times as much damage as last summer.
The months of April to August were the driest and hottest since records began in 1901 and led to significant crop failures, said Hagel Schweiz. The insurance company expects 5,800 claims for the current year.
The drought was responsible for 45% of the claims, while hail accounts for 48%. “This year’s drought clearly shows just how much agriculture is already suffering from the effects of climate change,” said Hagel Switzerland.
Summer crops such as potatoes, maize, sugar beet and sunflowers were particularly hard hit. Due to the high compensation payments, Hagel Switzerland also expects a significantly negative operating result.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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