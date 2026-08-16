The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
Demographics
Culture
Future of Work
History
Top stories
See all Swiss identity stories
Debate
See all debates
Newsletter
See all newsletters
Swiss abroad community
Swiss politics
Votes
Moving abroad
Swiss oddities
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Climate adaptation

Swiss cities association seeks nationwide response to heatwaves

Association of Towns and Cities calls for a national action plan to tackle heatwaves
Hanspeter Hilfiker, president of the Swiss Cities Association. Keystone-SDA

The head of the Swiss Cities Association has called for a national strategy to help municipalities adapt to climate change, warning that many urban areas were designed for weather conditions that no longer exist.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss cities association seeks nationwide response to heatwaves
Listening: Swiss cities association seeks nationwide response to heatwaves
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

“Adapting to climate change is a task for society as a whole. We cities will only be able to tackle it by working together with the cantons and the federal government,” Hanspeter Hilfiker, president of the Swiss Cities Association, told Sonntagsblick in an interview.

The cities have long been aware of climate change and have already taken numerous measures. However, adaptation is a long and costly process that they cannot manage on their own.

What is needed is a structured funding framework and national coordination in prioritising measures. Cities, cantons and the federal government should agree on joint steps.

More

As examples, Hilfiker cited the removal of paving from public spaces, the greening of streets and the refurbishment of school buildings.

Air-conditioning systems should be considered for certain indoor spaces such as hospitals or schools. However, they are “just one small piece of the jigsaw” among the measures needed to ensure cities remain liveable even during heatwaves, he said.

More

How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR