The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Climate adaptation

Swiss glaciers lose winter snow and ice covering

Swiss glaciers have lost the mass accumulated over the winter
Swiss glaciers have lost the mass accumulated over the winter Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss glaciers lose winter snow and ice covering
Listening: Swiss glaciers lose winter snow and ice covering

According to initial estimates, all the snow and ice accumulated by Swiss glaciers over the winter has now melted and they are now shrinking.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The moment when a glacier has lost all the snow and ice it has accumulated over the winter is known as Glacier Loss Day (GLD), glaciologist Matthias Huss, a researcher at ETH Zurich and the University of Fribourg, told Keystone-ATS.

+ Why melting glaciers affect us all

So far, this day has only been recorded once so early in the year, as shown by the data from the Swiss Glamos measurement network: in 2022, a record year, it was already on June 26.

At present, the GLD 2025 is an estimate that could change again between now and the end of the year, according to Matthias Huss. The mass that Swiss glaciers will actually lose by the end of the melting period now depends on the weather conditions over the next three months.

More

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How important are common resources in today’s world? 

In a globalised world, are collectively-managed land or resources – so-called commons – still relevant?

Join the discussion
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Would you work for your municipality or country for free?

The Swiss militia system gives many people political responsibility but no salary. Would that be something for your country?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Inflation rebounds in Switzerland in June

More

Swiss inflation rebounds in June

This content was published on Consumer prices picked up again in June in Switzerland, after briefly dipping into negative territory the previous month.

Read more: Swiss inflation rebounds in June

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR