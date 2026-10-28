The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
News
Climate adaptation

Swiss government introduces measures to limit heatwave risks

Bern is introducing measures to minimise the risks posed by heatwaves
Bern is introducing measures to minimise the risks posed by heatwaves. Keystone-SDA

The Federal Council on Wednesday adopted a climate adaptation strategy and action plan for 2026–2031, outlining measures to better prepare Switzerland for the impacts of climate change.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss government introduces measures to limit heatwave risks
Listening: Swiss government introduces measures to limit heatwave risks
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

This strategy sets out objectives for adapting to climate change and identifies measures in 30 areas, bringing the total number in the action plan to 56.

The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) has been asked to establish a centre of expertise to coordinate between the relevant stakeholders and to monitor health to assess the effectiveness of the adaptation measures.

More

Funding for research projects to strengthen animal health and food security is also on the agenda.

This strategy is based on the Federal Office for the Environment’s 2025 climate risk analysis, as well as on the 2025 climate scenarios from the federal technology institute ETH Zurich and the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology MeteoSwiss.

More

How we produce news in English
Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

Prefer Swissinfo on Google

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR