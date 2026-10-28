Swiss government introduces measures to limit heatwave risks
The Federal Council on Wednesday adopted a climate adaptation strategy and action plan for 2026–2031, outlining measures to better prepare Switzerland for the impacts of climate change.
This strategy sets out objectives for adapting to climate change and identifies measures in 30 areas, bringing the total number in the action plan to 56.
The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) has been asked to establish a centre of expertise to coordinate between the relevant stakeholders and to monitor health to assess the effectiveness of the adaptation measures.
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Funding for research projects to strengthen animal health and food security is also on the agenda.
This strategy is based on the Federal Office for the Environment’s 2025 climate risk analysis, as well as on the 2025 climate scenarios from the federal technology institute ETH Zurich and the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology MeteoSwiss.
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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