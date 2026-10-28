Swiss government introduces measures to limit heatwave risks

Bern is introducing measures to minimise the risks posed by heatwaves. Keystone-SDA

The Federal Council on Wednesday adopted a climate adaptation strategy and action plan for 2026–2031, outlining measures to better prepare Switzerland for the impacts of climate change.

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Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Français fr Berne lance des mesures pour limiter les risques lors des canicules Original Read more: Berne lance des mesures pour limiter les risques lors des canicules

Español es El Gobierno suizo adopta medidas para reducir los riesgos de las olas de calor Read more: El Gobierno suizo adopta medidas para reducir los riesgos de las olas de calor

This strategy sets out objectives for adapting to climate change and identifies measures in 30 areas, bringing the total number in the action plan to 56.

The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) has been asked to establish a centre of expertise to coordinate between the relevant stakeholders and to monitor health to assess the effectiveness of the adaptation measures.

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Funding for research projects to strengthen animal health and food security is also on the agenda.

This strategy is based on the Federal Office for the Environment’s 2025 climate risk analysis, as well as on the 2025 climate scenarios from the federal technology institute ETH Zurich and the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology MeteoSwiss.

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More Climate adaptation Switzerland braces for more heatwaves, droughts and violent storms This content was published on Switzerland is heading for a future that is hotter, drier and more unpredictable, with less snow and heavier rainfall, according to a new climate report. Read more: Switzerland braces for more heatwaves, droughts and violent storms

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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