Swiss mountain village faces imminent landslide
On Monday, several small rockfalls occurred above the mountain village of Brienz in southeastern Switzerland. A gully has formed from which more rock is falling and geologists expect the imminent collapse of the plateau above.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
“We expect it to take hours to days, not days to weeks, for the eastern plateau to subside,” Christian Gartmann, communications officer for the municipality of Albula, canton Graubünden, told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Monday. Current rockfalls are still small and pose no danger to the village.
“We expect an accumulation of rockfalls before a major collapse,” Gartmann added. After that, a rockfall with a volume of up to 300,000 cubic metres could occur. This corresponds to the volume of around 300 detached houses.
+ Why do Swiss mountains collapse? It’s complicated
The greatest danger for the village is the rock could fall onto the rubble that has amassed below. Together, a total of one million cubic metres of debris could move towards Brienz – either as a so-called debris flow or even as a rock avalanche.
“I have mixed feelings about the situation,” explained the head of the department of infrastructure, energy and mobility, Carmelia Maissen, in an interview with Keystone-SDA.
On the one hand, there is hope that there will be more clarity about future developments on the mountain after a rockfall or landslide, giving the people of Brienz, who have already been evacuated for over a year, more reliable prospects.
On the other hand, there is also the possibility that much will remain unclear afterwards. “We have no choice but to respect the rhythm of nature,” she said.
More
The seven worst landslides in Swiss history
Adapted from German by DeepL/sb
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.