Swiss Re experts warn of growing risks from heatwaves

Climate adaptation

Up to half a million people worldwide die every year as a result of extreme heat, according to a report published by reinsurer Swiss Re on Thursday.

That is more than earthquakes, floods and hurricanes combined.

Heat stress leads to exhaustion, heat stroke and organ failure or aggravates cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. Elderly people and pregnant women are particularly at risk. And there is evidence that the severity, frequency and duration of extreme heatwaves are increasing.

In July 2024, for example, the hottest three days, since measurement began, were recorded, the Swiss Re experts added. In addition, weather data shows that heatwaves in the US are now three times more frequent than in the 1960s. They are also almost a whole degree hotter and last a full day longer.

Increasing risk of forest fires

The heat also increases the risk of forest fires, overburdens the healthcare system, damages infrastructure and threatens agriculture, the report continues. The risk of forest fires in particular has increased in conjunction with strong winds and drought.

According to Swiss Re, forest fires caused insured losses totalling $78.5 billion (CHF63.6 billion) worldwide between 2015 and 2024. This year, the fires in the Los Angeles area in January and the current wildfires in various regions of Canada have also placed a heavy burden on the insurance industry.

