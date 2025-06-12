Swiss Re experts warn of growing risks from heatwaves

That is more than earthquakes, floods and hurricanes combined.
Heat stress leads to exhaustion, heat stroke and organ failure or aggravates cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. Elderly people and pregnant women are particularly at risk. And there is evidence that the severity, frequency and duration of extreme heatwaves are increasing.
Climate solution for the future: How to keep cities cool during heatwaves?
How can hot summers be made more tolerable for city-dwellers? SWI swissinfo.ch asked an expert at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich.
In July 2024, for example, the hottest three days, since measurement began, were recorded, the Swiss Re experts added. In addition, weather data shows that heatwaves in the US are now three times more frequent than in the 1960s. They are also almost a whole degree hotter and last a full day longer.
Increasing risk of forest fires
The heat also increases the risk of forest fires, overburdens the healthcare system, damages infrastructure and threatens agriculture, the report continues. The risk of forest fires in particular has increased in conjunction with strong winds and drought.
According to Swiss Re, forest fires caused insured losses totalling $78.5 billion (CHF63.6 billion) worldwide between 2015 and 2024. This year, the fires in the Los Angeles area in January and the current wildfires in various regions of Canada have also placed a heavy burden on the insurance industry.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
