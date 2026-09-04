Switzerland has opted out of EU Copernicus scheme – what it means

A 3D visualisation of the Aletsch Glacier in the Swiss Alps based on an image acquired by one of the Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellites on 15 June 2021. European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 imagery

The Swiss government has decided not to join the European Union’s Earth observation programme Copernicus for the coming years, despite calls from parliament to participate. The satellite system provides critical data on climate change, natural hazards and environmental monitoring.

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Michèle Scherer, SRF

What is Copernicus? Copernicus is the EU’s flagship Earth observation programme. Around a dozen satellites continuously monitor the planet, collecting near-real-time data on land, seas, oceans and the atmosphere. This information can be used, for example, to measure how dry soils and forests are, track changes in glaciers and coastlines, and monitor particulate matter in the air.

Why Switzerland is staying out: Switzerland is not a member of the programme. All 27 EU states participate, as do several non-EU countries like Norway, Iceland and the UK. In June the Swiss federal government reconfirmed its decision not to seek membership,External link citing budget constraints. According to estimates, joining Copernicus would cost Switzerland around CHF48 million ($59 million) a year.

This data visualisation, based on Copernicus Marine Service data for 13 August 2026, shows sea surface temperature anomalies across the Mediterranean Sea and the adjacent Atlantic. Red and dark red tones indicate areas where sea surface temperatures were above the long-term average. European Union, Copernicus Marine Service Data

Switzerland can still use the free data: Because most of the Copernicus raw climate data is freely accessible, Switzerland can also use it without becoming a member – and does so, for example for national drought monitoring. Every five days, Copernicus satellites scan the Earth’s surface and measure, among other things, how strongly plants reflect invisible infrared light. This makes it possible to see how much forests suffer from drought – even before the leaves visibly change colour. The data is also used in Switzerland to monitor natural hazards, including potential landslides and ground movements.

No influence: What Switzerland loses as a non-member is the influence to develop the Copernicus programme, for example, defining measurement methods and standards. Switzerland will therefore not have a say in what data will be collected in the future or how certain services will be designed. This could be particularly interesting in the case of natural hazards in Alps. If Switzerland were to join, it could work towards ensuring that Copernicus aligns its data more closely with the needs of the Alps, for example, for the observation of glaciers or mountain movements.

Satellite image taken by Copernicus Sentinel Data on July 13, 2026 shows smoke from a wildfire in the forest of Fontainebleau, southeast of Paris. Afp Or Licensors

Economic costs: Non-membership also has economic implications. Copernicus regularly awards business contracts, for example for satellite technology or for companies that develop new applications from satellite data. As a matter of principle, Swiss firms and research institutions are generally excluded from these tenders. According to a study commissioned by the federal governmentExternal link, Swiss firms miss out on orders worth around CHF35 million annually as a result. This is not just about building satellites. Software companies or specialised companies that develop new products from the data could also benefit from it.

What happens next? In June, the Swiss federal government ruled out participation during the 2028-2034 programming period and is expected to review the issue in 2032. But parliament could still influence the debate. A motion calling for the government to begin negotiations on Swiss participation in Copernicus was approved by the House of Representatives in June. The Senate must now decide whether to support the proposal.

Translated from German, sub-edited by Simon Bradley/amva

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