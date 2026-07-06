Swiss authorities warn population of a new heatwave

Level 3 heatwave warnings are currently in place until at least Monday July 13. Keystone-SDA

Switzerland is set to experience another heatwave. It has already begun in the south. From Tuesday, it will affect the north and west of the country, with temperatures reaching up to 35°C, MétéoSuisse said on Monday.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La Confédération avertit contre une nouvelle vague de chaleur Original Read more: La Confédération avertit contre une nouvelle vague de chaleur

North of the Alps, the heatwave is expected to arrive from Tuesday, initially in north-western Switzerland and on the Swiss Plateau – namely in the Basel region, the cantons of Geneva and Vaud, and the Three Lakes region. The other lowland areas north of the Alps are expected to be affected from Thursday.

Level 3 heatwave warnings are currently in place until at least Monday July 13. According to meteorologists, any thunderstorms between Friday and Sunday are expected to provide only temporary relief from the heat.

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Night-time minimum temperatures are expected to range between 15°C and 23°C, depending on the region. In urban areas, it will be warmer at night due to slower heat dissipation.

South of the Alps, the high temperatures have already been felt since Sunday. Maximum temperatures there are ranging between 31°C and 34°C, and even higher locally in some valleys in Ticino. In Locarno, the daily record for July 5 was even broken: a temperature of 34°C was recorded there, beating the previous record of 33.6°C, set in 1952.

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During a Level 3 warning, MeteoSwiss warns of a significant risk of health problems and physical discomfort. It is recommended that people drink at least 1.5 litres a day, preferably unsweetened, non-alcoholic drinks. Physical exertion should be avoided during the hottest part of the day. Similarly, neither people nor animals should be left in parked cars.

Translated from French/sub-editing gw

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