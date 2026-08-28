Swiss say they have struggled with the heat

The Swiss have been suffering from the heat and are worried (poll) Keystone-SDA

The scorching summer has taken quite a toll on the Swiss. A large majority of those surveyed found the high temperatures difficult to cope with, and many are concerned about the environment.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Les Suisses ont souffert de la chaleur et s’inquiètent (sondage) Original Read more: Les Suisses ont souffert de la chaleur et s’inquiètent (sondage)

In total, 74% of the population described the summer of 2026 as “very trying” or “somewhat trying”, according to a survey by 20 Minutes and Tamedia published on Friday. Only a quarter of those surveyed found it very or somewhat pleasant.

Women suffered significantly more from the heat than men: 46% of them said they found it trying, compared with 31% of men.

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Political affiliations also played a role in how people felt. Half of the left-wing Green Party’s electorate found the heat very difficult to cope with. At the other end of the spectrum, supporters of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party coped with it best: 36% of them found the summer pleasant.

More than a third of those surveyed (37%) said they suffered from significant or very significant physical problems, particularly sleep problems.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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