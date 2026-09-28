Zurich steps up efforts to replace asphalt with trees
Zurich has completed a third of its greening target in the first year of a local environmental initiative, while also recording early success in dedicating more road space to pedestrians, cyclists and public transport.
On Monday, Zurich councillor Simone Brander gave an update on progress on the implementation of the Future and Clean Air initiatives, which were adopted in September 2024.
After just one year, one-third of the targets for greening and 8.3% of the targets for expanding eco-friendly transport have already been met. By 2035, the city hopes to redevelop a total of 600,000 square metres of land. The city will report on the implementation of the scheme on an annual basis.
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Results ‘turned out very well’
“The results for the first reporting year have turned out very well,” said Brander. The city has already been able to include the Überlandpark in Schwamendingen – which accounts for 27% of the greening target – and sections of new priority cycle routes in its calculations.
Some projects could not yet be included, but are already under way. These include, for example, the work on the Winzerhalde in Höngg, involving 45 additional trees, new unsealed areas and a shared space.
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However, the city says it is well-positioned for the coming years. With the projects already under way, the city will achieve 26% of its target for cyclists, pedestrians and public transport by 2028.
“We’re making even faster progress on greening,” said Brander. In this area, the city could be close to reaching its target by 2028, possibly achieving 70%.
City of Zurich anticipates delays
Further projects are in the pipeline. Brander mentioned the redevelopment of Neue Hard and Geroldstrasse. There, 74 trees are to be planted and a green verge created. Furthermore, there will be just two lanes instead of four. The city expects construction to begin in 2030 at the earliest.
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The project at Sihlquai, where 105 new trees are to be planted and the lanes are to be narrowed, is also ready to go ahead. However, approval from the canton is still pending. It is therefore uncertain when the project can be implemented.
Repurposing 462,000 m2 of road
The urban environmental initiatives were initially launched by the Umverkehr association; it later withdrew them in favour of counter-proposals. In 2024, the counter-proposal to the “Initiative for Sustainable Mobility” (Future Initiative) was accepted by 62% of voters, while the counter-proposal to the “Initiative for a Healthy Urban Climate” (Clean Air Initiative) was accepted by 66%.
Under this mandate, the city plans to reallocate 462,000 square metres of road within ten years in favour of paths, cycling and public transport, and to turn a further 145,000 square metres into green spaces or to plant trees.
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How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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