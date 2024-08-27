Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Climate campaigners take EU to court over 2030 emissions-cutting rules

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Kate Abnett

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Environmental campaigners have taken the European Commission to court over its emissions rules for 2030, seeking a ruling from Europe’s second-highest court that would force the bloc to strengthen its climate policy, they said on Tuesday.

In a case before the Court of Justice of the European Union’s General Court, non-profit groups Climate Action Network and the Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) argue that national limits on greenhouse gas emissions for sectors such as transport and agriculture are unlawful.

The campaigners said the thresholds would fail to cut Europe’s planet-heating emissions fast enough to meet the Paris Agreement’s goal to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (about 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

“We have outlined how the EU’s 2030 targets were not derived from best available climate science,” said Gerry Liston, a lawyer with GLAN.

A European Commission spokesperson declined to comment on ongoing legal proceedings.

In a written defence submitted to the court in July, seen by Reuters, the Commission asked the court to dismiss the claims as inadmissible.

The national emissions limits, which require EU member states to cut their emissions in those sectors between 10% and 50% from 2005 levels, are designed to contribute to the EU’s overall goal of reducing net emissions 55% by 2030, in relation to 1990 levels.

Scientists say the world’s emissions need to roughly halve by 2030 to have a shot at limiting warming to 1.5C. Campaigners argue wealthy, large historical polluters like the EU should be moving faster than that.

Sectors covered by the national limits have weaker goals than segments such as power generation and industry, which EU policies require to cut emissions by more than 60% by 2030, from 2005 levels.

The court has given the case priority status, according to a letter from the court to the plaintiffs’ lawyers, seen by Reuters. That could mean the case is heard in 2025. The case was initially brought in February, but not made public at the time.

The court did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why it has granted this case priority over others.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
67 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
61 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR