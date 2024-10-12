Only 11% of companies in line with Paris Agreement

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Keystone-SDA

Only 11% of listed companies worldwide are currently operating in line with the 1.5°C global warming target of the Paris Climate Agreement. This is the conclusion of an analysis by the US financial services provider MSCI.

The study evaluated almost 9,000 listed companies from around the world. To calculate the so-called implied temperature rise per company, the financial services provider analysed data points such as CO2 reduction targets and emissions forecasts.

According to MSCI, only six of the 20 companies in the Swiss Market Index are currently in line with the 1.5-degree target: Kühne+Nagel, Novartis, Roche, Swiss Re, Swisscom and Zurich.

Translated from German by DeepL/ds

