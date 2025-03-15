Over 200 Swiss firms sign up to CO2 reduction targets

The majority of Swiss-based companies with SBTi targets are listed corporations such as ABB, Givaudan, Holcim, Nestlé and Novartis, as well as some companies with fewer than 250 employees. Around ten new companies have joined the initiative since the beginning of this year.
Five companies have withdrawn so far: the cabling specialist Reichle & De-Massari (R&M), the wheel rim manufacturer Ronal, the chemical company Archroma, the commodities trader Ecom Agroindustrial, and the industrial group Sulzer.
The SBTiExternal link is a global corporate climate-action organisation that is supported by business associations, environmental organisations and the United Nations. To date, over 10,800 companies worldwide have joined the initiative.
Translated from German with DeepL/gw
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.