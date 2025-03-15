Over 200 Swiss firms sign up to CO2 reduction targets

To date, 237 companies from Switzerland have joined the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). In doing so, they are committing to CO2 reduction targets in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

Other language: 1 Deutsch de 237 Schweizer Firmen mit CO2-Reduktionszielen Original Read more: 237 Schweizer Firmen mit CO2-Reduktionszielen

The majority of Swiss-based companies with SBTi targets are listed corporations such as ABB, Givaudan, Holcim, Nestlé and Novartis, as well as some companies with fewer than 250 employees. Around ten new companies have joined the initiative since the beginning of this year.

Five companies have withdrawn so far: the cabling specialist Reichle & De-Massari (R&M), the wheel rim manufacturer Ronal, the chemical company Archroma, the commodities trader Ecom Agroindustrial, and the industrial group Sulzer.

The SBTiExternal link is a global corporate climate-action organisation that is supported by business associations, environmental organisations and the United Nations. To date, over 10,800 companies worldwide have joined the initiative.

