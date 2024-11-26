Authorities underestimated severe weather risks in southern Switzerland
Violent storms hit the Misox valley in southern Switzerland in June, causing severe damage and two fatalities. New analysis, presented on Monday, shows that authorities underestimated some of the dangers.
Two people died in the storms that hit the Misox valley on June 21, while one person is still missing. Extremely heavy thunderstorms led to numerous mudslides and other debris flows that devastated the valley. A damaged motorway and other material damages will cost at least CHF38 million ($43 million).
An investigation into the events, commissioned by the Graubünden Office for Forests and Natural Hazards, has revealed that for one-third of the debris flows, the authorities’ hazard maps did not match the event, experts explained on Tuesday in Lostallo, canton Graubünden, which was badly affected by the disaster.
For a mudslide south of the hamlet of Sorte, for example, the hazard map calculated a maximum of 15,000 cubic metres of debris. In the end, up to 100,000 cubic meters came down.
Liability for the deaths and devastation in the valley has been ruled out, however, said Graubünden councillor Carmelia Maissen. The hazard maps were drawn up to the best of the authorities’ knowledge.
