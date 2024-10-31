Climate change alters natural hazards in Swiss Alps

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Climate change

Climate change alters natural hazards in the Alps
Climate change is intensifying natural hazards in the mountains, posing major challenges for the Alpine region. A Swiss study analysed over 300 scientific papers from the past three decades.

2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

For example, rockfalls in the high Alpine region have increased in recent decades, according to the report. The permafrost there is thawing and the glaciers are receding. This weakens the rock and favours the release of stones and rock masses, the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) announced on Thursday.

+ Read how Switzerland protects people from landslides

The study shows that the number of heavy precipitation events that can trigger mudslides has increased significantly. There is more activity above the tree line and in areas not previously affected. Due to the retreat of the glaciers and increased rockfall, more loose material is available there that can be set in motion by the precipitation.

+ Switzerland tries to defeat extreme weather events

Avalanche activity is decreasing at low altitudes because the amount of snow is decreasing there. At high altitudes, however, activity is increasing slightly, the report continued. The disappearance of the glaciers is also leading to fewer ice avalanches.

However, regional observations would indicate that larger ice avalanches have been occurring more frequently since the turn of the millennium.

Property prices continue to rise

Swiss property prices continue to rise

This content was published on Prices of owner-occupied homes rose in the third quarter of 2024 by 0.5%, with inflation affecting both apartments and single-family houses, says the Federal Statistical Office.

Read more: Swiss property prices continue to rise

