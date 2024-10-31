Climate change alters natural hazards in Swiss Alps

Climate change is intensifying natural hazards in the mountains, posing major challenges for the Alpine region. A Swiss study analysed over 300 scientific papers from the past three decades.

For example, rockfalls in the high Alpine region have increased in recent decades, according to the report. The permafrost there is thawing and the glaciers are receding. This weakens the rock and favours the release of stones and rock masses, the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) announced on Thursday.

The study shows that the number of heavy precipitation events that can trigger mudslides has increased significantly. There is more activity above the tree line and in areas not previously affected. Due to the retreat of the glaciers and increased rockfall, more loose material is available there that can be set in motion by the precipitation.

Avalanche activity is decreasing at low altitudes because the amount of snow is decreasing there. At high altitudes, however, activity is increasing slightly, the report continued. The disappearance of the glaciers is also leading to fewer ice avalanches.

However, regional observations would indicate that larger ice avalanches have been occurring more frequently since the turn of the millennium.

