Climeworks signs contract with Morgan Stanley to remove CO2

Climeworks signs major contract with Morgan Stanley Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The carbon removal company has signed a contract with banking giant Morgan Stanley. For the Zurich-based start-up, this is the second largest contract in its history.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Climeworks signe un important contrat avec Morgan Stanley Original Read more: Climeworks signe un important contrat avec Morgan Stanley

Climeworks, a spin-off from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETHZ), will remove 40,000 tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere on behalf of the American company, it said in a press release on Thursday. The milestone is important because it will accelerate the activities launched in the US, which are supported by the US Department of Energy.

Morgan Stanley aims to achieve net-zero financed emissions by 2050 and mobilize USD1 trillion in sustainable finance by 2030.. The partnership between the two companies runs until 2037.

More

More Can CO2 capture and removal help solve the climate crisis? This content was published on Switzerland plays a pioneering role in the removal of CO2 from the atmosphere, a tempting option that’s not without its detractors. Read more: Can CO2 capture and removal help solve the climate crisis?

Climeworks has developed a technology capable of removing carbon dioxide from the air and storing it permanently in rock. The company has since rapidly expanded its operations in Iceland, as well as with several planned sites in the United States, including a plant in Louisiana scheduled to start construction in 2026.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.