Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Climate change

Cold front leads to record-low temperatures in Switzerland

Outdoor chairs covered in snow
MeteoSwiss expected another five to 15cm of fresh snow by Saturday evening, especially on the eastern northern slopes of the Alps above 1,400 to 1,800m. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Cold front leads to record-low temperatures in Switzerland
Listening: Cold front leads to record-low temperatures in Switzerland

Friday's cold front caused record temperatures and closed mountain passes. The snow line was between 1,200 and 1,500 metres on Saturday, the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology, or MeteoSwiss, reported.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Pragel Pass between the cantons of Glarus and Schwyz was closed early on Saturday morning, according to the website of the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS). The Klausen, Furka, Gotthard, Grimsel, Flüela, Susten and Nufenen passes, which were already closed on Friday due to snowfall, remained closed.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

MeteoSwiss expected another five to 15cm of fresh snow by Saturday evening, especially on the eastern northern slopes of the Alps above 1,400 to 1,800m.

First hot, then cold

The low temperatures led to records in some places on Friday. Since measurements began, the maximum values in the first half of September had never been so low locally, MeteoSwiss reported on X.

+ Swiss glaciers remain under threat despite huge winter snowfall

In Glarus, MeteoSwiss recorded a high of 7.8°C. The previous record for the first half of September was a high of 8.5°C. The value for Glarus is particularly astonishing. Just a week ago, this measuring station had recorded a new September high of 30.6°C.

MeteoSwiss also recorded the lowest maximum values ever measured in the first half of September in Meiringen and Interlaken in canton Bern, Altdorf in Uri, Engelberg in Obwalden and on the Jungfraujoch. On the Jungfraujoch, for example, the maximum temperature was -11.8°C. According to MeteoSwiss, the previous record was around one degree warmer.

Translated from German by DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR