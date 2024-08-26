Swiss eco-adventurer Noam Yaron abandons bid to set swim record

Eco-adventurer and swimmer Noam Yaron has to forfeit the race Keystone-SDA

Swiss eco-adventurer Noam Yaron's bid to set a new world record for the longest wetsuit swim without leaving the water has ended after almost 100 kms.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr L’éco-aventurier et nageur Noam Yaron doit déclarer forfait Original Read more: L’éco-aventurier et nageur Noam Yaron doit déclarer forfait

The goal of Yaron’s swim between Calvi and Monaco was to promote and protect the Mediterranean’s biodiversity.

The 27-year-old swimmer set off from Calvi, Corsica, at 8am on Friday, his team said on Sunday. “After two days and two nights of intense, continuous swimming, he completed the exceptional distance of almost 100 km.”

Right from the start of his journey, however, he had to contend with unfavorable conditions, including adverse currents that considerably extended the total time scheduled for the crossing. Because of these conditions, his team and experts recommended that he abandon the attempt.

More

“The sea won”

“I spent 48 hours swimming continuously without sleeping and avoiding the jellyfish, but this time it was the sea that won. I couldn’t go against the currents – they were the strongest!” commented the swimmer. He added that he is “more motivated than ever to attempt the feat again in 2025.”

Through this crossing and his commitment to sport in favour of nature, the eco-adventurer has already succeeded in raising awareness among nearly 7.6 million people, writes his team. The team also points out that only 0.23% of the Mediterranean Sea is highly or completely protected.

Partners include the Oceanographic Institute of Monaco and the Swiss town of Morges in canton Vaud.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

