Swiss government boosts grain imports after poor harvest

The Swiss grain harvest in 2024 was significantly lower than average, the national government wrote in a press release. In order to cover the demand for grain, Switzerland will have to import more from abroad.
Specifically, the federal government decided to increase the tariff quota for bread grain from 70,000 to 90,000 tones in 2024 by amending the Agricultural Import Ordinance. The amendment will come into force on November 13.
The increase was made following a request from the grain industry. According to the industry, a “significantly higher” import requirement has arisen due to the poor harvest. According to the communiqué, frequent rainfall in the period between sowing and harvesting had a negative impact on the quantity and quality of the grain harvest in Switzerland and Central Europe.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
