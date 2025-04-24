Eurovision host canton pledges green events

Host city Basel wants to be particularly sustainable Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss canton of Basel City is making sustainability a top priority ahead of hosting the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) and the European Women's football championships.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Gastgeberstadt Basel will besonders nachhaltig sein Original Read more: Gastgeberstadt Basel will besonders nachhaltig sein

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Fort example, a large proportion of the food for the ESC is to come from within a radius of 150 kilometres.

At least 75% of the food at the world’s largest music competition will be vegetarian or vegan, the canton announced.

+ Switzerland at Eurovision: the colourful hits and misses

The aim is to position Basel as a venue with high sustainability standards and leave a legacy, said Christoph Bosshardt, Basel’s head of external relations and location marketing.

In view of the ESC and the Uefa Women’s Euro championships, the canton of Basel City is implementing “holistic sustainability management” for the first time, according to Bosshardt. His aim is for Basel’s experiences to serve as a basis for more sustainable events in the future – also in other host cities.

Safety first

The ESC should be a festival for all people, the statement added. The venues are therefore wheelchair-accessible with “all-gender toilets”.

Health protection is also important to the host city, said Sabine Horvath, Project Manager Uefa Women’s Euro 2025. Sun cream dispensers will be available in the fan zones on Barfüsserplatz and Messeplatz at the end of June and in July.

The Stadtcasino will also serve as a “Play and Chill” area as a retreat from the heat.

More

More Basel to roll out longest ‘turquoise carpet’ in Eurovision history This content was published on Basel will feature the longest turquoise carpet in the history of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) on May 11. Read more: Basel to roll out longest ‘turquoise carpet’ in Eurovision history

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content 202503_AICohort_SWI_Survey_TEST Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts. 202503_AICohort_SWI_Survey_TEST Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.