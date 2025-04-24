The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Climate change

Eurovision host canton pledges green events

Host city Basel wants to be particularly sustainable
Host city Basel wants to be particularly sustainable
The Swiss canton of Basel City is making sustainability a top priority ahead of hosting the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) and the European Women's football championships.

2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Fort example, a large proportion of the food for the ESC is to come from within a radius of 150 kilometres.

At least 75% of the food at the world’s largest music competition will be vegetarian or vegan, the canton announced.

The aim is to position Basel as a venue with high sustainability standards and leave a legacy, said Christoph Bosshardt, Basel’s head of external relations and location marketing.

In view of the ESC and the Uefa Women’s Euro championships, the canton of Basel City is implementing “holistic sustainability management” for the first time, according to Bosshardt. His aim is for Basel’s experiences to serve as a basis for more sustainable events in the future – also in other host cities.

Safety first

The ESC should be a festival for all people, the statement added. The venues are therefore wheelchair-accessible with “all-gender toilets”.

Health protection is also important to the host city, said Sabine Horvath, Project Manager Uefa Women’s Euro 2025. Sun cream dispensers will be available in the fan zones on Barfüsserplatz and Messeplatz at the end of June and in July.

The Stadtcasino will also serve as a “Play and Chill” area as a retreat from the heat.

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

News

More jobs were advertised throughout Switzerland in the first quarter

More Swiss jobs advertised in first quarter

This content was published on After reaching a low point at the end of 2024, the Swiss job market showed the first signs of a slight recovery in the first quarter.

Read more: More Swiss jobs advertised in first quarter

