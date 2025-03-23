Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Climate change

Swiss cities switch off the lights for ‘Earth Hour’

Many Swiss municipalities switched off the lights for "Earth Hour"
In Geneva, the famous “Jet d’Eau” fountain was rather hard to make out on Saturday night. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss cities switch off the lights for ‘Earth Hour’
Listening: Swiss cities switch off the lights for ‘Earth Hour’

Several Swiss towns and cities left well-known buildings and landmarks in the dark on Saturday evening, as part of a campaign organised by conservation group WWF.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

As in previous years, the campaign aimed to set an example for the global climate. Private individuals were also invited to take part and switch off their lights between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Saturday, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) said.

This year, Bern, Chiasso, Lenzburg, Locarno, Lucerne, Mendrisio, Morges and Montreux took part in ‘Earth Hour’. In Geneva, for example, the lights on the famous “Jet d’Eau” fountain were switched off (see photo).

According to the WWF, the Dolder Grand Hotel in Zurich also remained in the dark for an hour.

More

The organisers argued that the world has just experienced not only its hottest year, but also the hottest decade since records began. Oceans are also warmer than ever before, they say.

The effects of the climate crisis are also being felt in Switzerland, the WWF said, with more hot days each year, drier summers, and heavier rainfall.

Translated from German by DeepL/dos

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Ying Zhang

With the rise of new political and economic alliances, what strategies should small nations like Switzerland adopt? 

The dynamics of international power blocs are more unpredictable than ever. Navigating them has become more complex.

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR