Swiss parliament rejects European climate ruling

According to the main arguments of the declaration, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) had exceeded the limits of permissible legal development with its ruling and disregarded democratic decision-making processes. After a lively debate, the House of Representatives approved the declaration by 111 votes to 72 with ten abstentions.
At the beginning of April, following a complaint by the Climate Seniors Association, the Court found that Switzerland had violated the Convention on Human Rights. It had failed to fulfil its duties with regard to climate protection. The state must protect individuals from the consequences of climate change for life and health.
Last week, the Council of States had already adopted an identical declaration with a narrow two-thirds majority. This was also on the recommendation of its Legal Affairs Committee (RK-S).
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
