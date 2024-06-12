Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Climate change

Swiss parliament rejects European climate ruling

Dried up lake
A dried-up reservoir in central Switzerland last year. The Swiss parliament does not want any additional measures for climate protection Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

After the Senate, the Swiss House of Representatives has criticised the climate ruling of the European Court of Human Rights.

This content was published on
2 minutes

Check out our selection of newsletters. Subscribe here.

Like the Senate, it does not want any additional measures for climate protection. The House of Representatives adopted a corresponding declaration on Wednesday.

The declaration, similar to that of the Senate, is entitled “Effective protection of fundamental rights by international courts instead of judicial activism”.

+ Landmark ruling: Switzerland’s climate policy violates human rights

According to the main arguments of the declaration, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) had exceeded the limits of permissible legal development with its ruling and disregarded democratic decision-making processes. After a lively debate, the House of Representatives approved the declaration by 111 votes to 72 with ten abstentions.

At the beginning of April, following a complaint by the Climate Seniors Association, the Court found that Switzerland had violated the Convention on Human Rights. It had failed to fulfil its duties with regard to climate protection. The state must protect individuals from the consequences of climate change for life and health.

+ European court’s climate ruling ‘could be own goal’ for green ideas

Last week, the Council of States had already adopted an identical declaration with a narrow two-thirds majority. This was also on the recommendation of its Legal Affairs Committee (RK-S).

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
61 Likes
69 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

solar panels

More

Swiss Green Party launches ‘solar initiative’

This content was published on The Greens want to cover all of the country’s current electricity needs with solar power – and have started gathering signatures for a corresponding initiative.

Read more: Swiss Green Party launches ‘solar initiative’

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR