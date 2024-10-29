Water temperatures are rising in European mountain streams
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Water temperatures are rising in European mountain streams
Water temperatures in European mountain streams have been rising for decades. Climate change is affecting water quality, fish, industry and electricity production. These are the findings of a study by the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF).
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Wassertemperaturen in europäischen Berggewässern steigen
Original
The increasingly warmer air caused by climate change is warming water bodies, the SLF reported on Monday. Extreme water temperatures could trigger ecological tipping points. For example, the mortality rate of trout increases at temperatures above 23°C. The entire biodiversity of the aquatic ecosystem is threatened.
The high temperatures can also reduce the quality of the water, which could become a problem for the supply of clean drinking water to the population in some regions, the report continued. Industrial and utility companies would also no longer be able to cool their power plants sufficiently, forcing them to reduce or even shut down operations.
More
More
How to prevent conflicts over water in the middle of Europe
This content was published on
Switzerland wants more water to produce electricity. France and Italy need it for agriculture. How can different needs be reconciled?
An upward trend in temperatures has been observed in the Alps for all four years. “If less snow falls in winter due to climate change, less cool meltwater reaches the rivers in spring and summer,” said SLF hydrologist Amber van Hamel. In addition, there are droughts, which reduce the moisture content of the soil. Less cold groundwater reaches the river systems.
The study examined 177 bodies of water in the Alps, the Pyrenees, the French Central Massif and the mountains of Scandinavia. These include 35 watercourses in Switzerland, such as the Emme, the Rhone and the Dischma.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Foreign affairs
Go to war or stay put? Ukrainian men in Switzerland face fresh dilemmas
Study finds more heavy metal detected in Swiss grassland
This content was published on
Copper and zinc can be expected to accumulate in the soil, particularly if farmyard manure is used for several years and is greater than the amount of nutrients absorbed by the grass. This was announced by the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) on Friday. The findings are based on the results of the seventh National Soil Monitoring of Switzerland (Nabo).
Court rules al-Qaeda supporter can stay in Switzerland
This content was published on
A Kurdish supporter of the Islamist terrorist network al-Qaeda can stay in Switzerland, the Federal Administrative Court has ruled. It has withdrawn the annulment of the man’s provisional admission.
This content was published on
The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) has closed criminal proceedings relating to the Swiss owners affected by the Volkswagen “Dieselgate” emissions scandal.
Swiss woman accuses Donald Trump of sexual assault
This content was published on
A former Miss Switzerland candidate has accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in New York in 1993. The US Republican candidate’s campaign team has denied the accusations.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.