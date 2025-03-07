Council of Europe notes Swiss progress on climate goals

In their written decision, the delegates note that a number of issues have been resolved at federal level. These include the entry into force on January 1 of the revised CO2 Act, which sets out climate targets and measures up to 2030, and the Electricity Security Act.
They also note “with interest” the evaluation of an initial carbon budget and the numerous measures taken or in preparation at federal and cantonal level to achieve greenhouse gas emission targets. However, Switzerland needs to provide further information on the progress made and the methodology used.
The Committee of Ministers is monitoring whether and how human rights violations found by the ECHR are being remedied.
Switzerland has submitted a report on the court’s ruling in Strasbourg. Berset told Justice Minister Beat Jans that the Council of Europe is reviewing it.
