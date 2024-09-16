Swiss cruise ship stranded on Danube River after heavy rains
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss cruise ship stranded on Danube River after heavy rains
Passengers on a Swiss river-cruise ship stranded on the Danube following heavy rainfall are still unable to disembark in Vienna due to flooding. The decision is in the hands of the Austrian authorities, Thurgau Travel wrote on Monday.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Due to flooding on the Danube, 102 passengers, most of them Swiss, and 40 crew members must remain on board the Swiss river cruise ship Thurgau Prestige in Vienna. They have been unable to leave the ship since Saturday, as the gangway leading to the jetty is flooded.
The travel agency Thurgau Travel said on Monday morning that all the passengers on board were fully re-supplied and that the local authorities would decide when the boat could continue its journey or when passengers could disembark.
Onboard ship at least until Tuesday
According to statements made by passengers over the weekend, they have been informed that they should remain on the ship until at least Tuesday, Swiss public radio SRF reported. The Thurgau Prestige was originally scheduled to make a round trip between Linz and Budapest. It is now staying in Vienna until further notice.
The severe bad weather in Austria had already been forecast by meteorologists last Thursday, but the river trip began anyway on Friday.
“The experts did not expect this to happen,” said Thurgau Travel on Monday, given the fact that, in addition to the Thurgau Prestige, a large number of other river boats are having to wait in Vienna before continuing their journey.
Translated from French by DeepL/gw
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Workplace Switzerland
Meet the foreigners who make up a quarter of the Swiss population
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.