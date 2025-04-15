The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Climate change

Swiss emissions fall by 2%

Greenhouse gases: slight fall in Swiss emissions by 2023
Switzerland's biggest emissions drops were recorded in the industrial and building sectors. Keystone-SDA
Switzerland emitted 40.8 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents in 2023, 1 million tonnes less than the previous year. Overall, greenhouse gas emissions were 26% lower than in 1990. The Alpine nation has committed to reducing its emissions by half compared with 1990 levels by 2030. 

Keystone-SDA

The biggest drop was recorded in the industrial sector, followed by the building sector, the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) said on Tuesday. These two sectors each account for around 22% of Switzerland’s emissions.

Industry emitted 9.1 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents, or 0.7 million tonnes less than in 2022. According to the FOEN, this was mainly due to a reduction in cement production. Compared with 1990, emissions in this sector are 32% lower.

The building sector also emitted 9.1 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents (-0.3 million tonnes). Despite a cooler winter, consumption of gas and heating oil fell, said the FOEN. This is explained by the increase in the number of heat pumps installed up to 2023. Since 1990, the building sector has reduced its emissions by 46%.

Transport and agriculture stable

Emissions in the transport and agriculture sectors have remained unchanged since 2022. Emissions from the transport sector in 2023 (13.7 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents) were 8% lower than in 1990.

However, these figures do not include greenhouse gas emissions generated by international air transport and shipping, which are presented separately, said the FOEN. The additional emissions generated by international flights in 2023 amounted to 5.05 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents.

Emissions from agriculture remained virtually unchanged at 6.5 million tonnes in 2023. Emissions of synthetic greenhouse gases, such as those released by refrigerants, were also similar to those in 2022.

Paris Agreement

In April, the FOEN will submit the Swiss greenhouse gas inventory to the United Nations Climate Change Secretariat. This inventory provides a complete picture of greenhouse gas emissions covered by the Paris Climate Agreement.

Under the Paris Agreement, Switzerland has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by half compared with 1990 levels by 2030. Furthermore, it aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, following popular approval of the Climate Protection Act in June 2024.

Rooftops in Zurich.

More

Switzerland’s new 2035 climate goals disappoint

This content was published on The Swiss government has set new 2035 greenhouse gas emissions targets as part of its commitment to combat climate change. But environmental groups are unimpressed.

Read more: Switzerland’s new 2035 climate goals disappoint

