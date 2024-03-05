Swiss farmers demand government action on climate

The farmers argue that the inadequate climate policy jeopardises their economic freedom and the guarantee of property in particular. KEYSTONE/KEYSTONE / ANTHONY ANEX

Farmers, winegrowers, agricultural farmers from several cantons are demanding that the Swiss federal authorities take all necessary measures to fulfil Switzerland's international and national obligations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. They have submitted a corresponding complaint to the Federal Department of Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC).

The farmers, who are represented by the Climate Advocates Network, come from cantons Zurich, Schwyz, Geneva, Neuchâtel and Vaud, as detailed in a press release issued on Tuesday. Following the melting of the glaciers, agriculture is one of the first visible victims of climate change, they write.

The climate advocates refer to a report by the Federal Ethics Committee for Biotechnology from 2022, in which the report states that “more frequent and longer dry periods are to be expected in summer and autumn, at times when temperatures and the water requirements of agriculture are high”.

On the basis of a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), the complainants point out that Switzerland is one of the most unsatisfactory countries in the world in terms of greenhouse gas emissions. Every Swiss person emits 14 tonnes of CO2 equivalents per year, compared to the global average of 6 tonnes.

Switzerland therefore does not fulfil any of its international or national climate commitments – and is not on the way to fulfilling them. The complainants argue that the inadequate climate policy jeopardises their economic freedom and the guarantee of property in particular. By failing to take serious measures to protect the population from climate change, it is damaging the future profitability of the land owned by the farmers, the statement said.

The farmers called on the Federal Department of Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications to take all necessary measures to prevent such violations of their fundamental rights.

